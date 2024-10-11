Watch Now
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison analyze the upcoming Commanders vs. Ravens matchup in Week 6, discussing why the game has all the makings of an epic matchup with Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson taking center stage.
What to make of the 49ers’ slow start in 2024
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the San Francisco 49ers' start to the season, explaining why the team still might be the best in the NFC despite a 3-3 record.
Is Purdy still an underrated NFL quarterback?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison review Brock Purdy's Week 6 performance vs. the Seattle Seahawks, questioning if the final pick of the 2022 draft remains underrated despite his success with the San Francisco 49ers.
Jets are an ‘absolute mess’ after firing Saleh
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down what's next for the New York Jets after firing Robert Saleh, discussing if changes at head coach and offensive coordinator are enough to turn things around in Florham Park.
Could Rodgers have done more to help Saleh?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Aaron Rodgers' relationship with Robert Saleh, questioning if the four-time MVP did his best to keep Saleh as head coach of the New York Jets.
Seahawks are ‘trying to figure out their identity’
Rodney Harrison explains why the Seahawks' offense remains a work in progress in Ryan Grubb's system, as Mike Florio questions if there are too many playmakers to feed in Seattle.
49ers must ‘learn how to finish’ in 2024
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to the San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, explaining why Kyle Shanahan's squad still has improvements to make following a 3-3 start.
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the Week 6 matchup between the Browns and Eagles, discussing whether Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia can get back on track against a struggling Cleveland team.
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms disagree on their predictions in Chargers vs. Broncos. Will Justin Herbert or Denver's home advantage win out?
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, which the Titans are favored to win behind the potential return of Will Levis
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season, favoring the Ravens against the Commanders, Texans to defeat the Patriots and Lions to triumph over the Cowboys.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, as the Bills are favored to win the first game the Jets will play since the firing of Robert Saleh.