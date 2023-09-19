 Skip navigation
Watson clearly looks ‘out of sync’ with the Browns

September 19, 2023 01:03 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Deshaun Watson just isn’t the same QB he used to be with the Texans, from his throwing mechanics to his lack of composure.
