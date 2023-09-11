Watch Now
Week 1 superlatives: Titans, Ravens underwhelm
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for their NFL Week 1 superlatives, highlighting a lackluster performance from Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill against the the New Orleans Saints.
Analyzing Young, Stroud NFL Week 1 debuts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the NFL debuts of No. 1 pick Bryce Young and No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud from Week 1.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for the standout performers from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and share their thoughts on Anthony Richardson's NFL debut.
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms detail how Baker Mayfield had success in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Do Dolphins have the NFL’s most dangerous offense?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms heap praise on Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill for their Week 1 performances in an instant-classic against the Los Angeles Chargers.
How the Browns stifled Burrow, Bengals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Cleveland Browns' 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
Tomlin: Steelers ‘kicked in the teeth’ vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain what went wrong for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.
Is Purdy Shanahan’s new Cousins?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Brock Purdy's impressive performance for the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Analyzing the Giants’ collapse against Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.
49ers overwhelm Steelers in Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their key takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 1.
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on the Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford and detail how Jared Goff has exceeded expectations as the Lions’ starting QB.