Week 3 superlatives: Stroud continues to impress
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives for the third week of the NFL season, featuring C.J. Stroud’s impressive play against a division foe and Jordan Love’s ascension.
Carr ‘probably avoided disaster,’ will miss time
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into quarterback injury news from Week 3 including Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr.
Gannon, Cardinals deserve credit for Week 3 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at the Cardinals’ Week 3 win over the Cowboys and explain why it raises several questions about Dallas moving forward.
Dolphins among current kings of NFL after Week 3
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on Mike McDaniel’s decision not to chase the NFL scoring record in the Dolphins’ blowout win over the Broncos in Week 3.
Broncos must ‘shake things up’ after historic loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share why the Dolphins’ historic win over the Broncos in Week 3 cements Miami's status as a Super Bowl contender and forces Denver to reevaluate things.
Give me the headlines: ‘Brock belittled’ Giants
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 3 of the NFL, where the Jets and Zach Wilson continued their struggles against the Patriots and Brock Purdy and Co.'s impressive performance against the Giants.
Herbert’s composure against blitz leads to big day
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers after Justin Herbert's impressive performance against the Vikings, where he threw for 405 yards and maintained composure against the blitz in the Chargers' win.
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on several coaches and players they want to see something out of in Week 3 including Steelers' OC Matt Canada, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and others.
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense
Mike Florio and Peter King examine Sean Payton's attempts to simplify the offense for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, including why Peter thinks the team will ultimately figure things out.
Poles says Bears aren’t panicking about start
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Bears GM Ryan Poles comments about the organization not panicking and look at the reactions to Justin Fields' comments about coaching.
Not ejecting 49ers’ Williams is ‘laughable’
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why the NFL's reasoning for not ejecting Trent Williams in Thursday night's game doesn't add up.
49ers are in ‘fantastic shape’ with Brock Purdy
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why week-to-week skepticism continues about Brock Purdy's abilities as the 49ers' starting QB despite his track record to this point.