Watch Now

Week 4 superlatives: Bengals’ offensive struggles

October 2, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick their superlatives for the fourth week of the NFL season, from C.J. Stroud and the Texans waxing the Steelers to Joe Burrow weathering pressure.
