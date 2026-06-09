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What could Sorsby ruling mean for future of CFB?
June 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty analyze the Brendan Sorsby situation and dive into the bigger issues that the gambling scandal and ruling after it reveals about college sports.
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