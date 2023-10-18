 Skip navigation
What impact will Jones have with the Eagles?

October 18, 2023 07:52 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams analyze the Eagles' move to sign Julio Jones, outlining how long it’ll take for the WR to become ready to go and how he could elevate Philadelphia.
Jones ‘likes’ QB push play despite Eagles’ success
Saleh believes Rodgers’ presence is his superpower
Jones wanted DAL to try again before halftime
McCaffrey reportedly avoids serious injury
Jones dubs MNF ‘sloppy’ for both Cowboys, Chargers
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Sirianni won’t say if PHI tried to let NYJ score
How Brown taking over play-calling affects Young
Analyzing Cowboys-Chargers pregame scuffle
Irsay believes Richardson likely is out for season
