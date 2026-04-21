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What’s behind OBJ’s workout with Giants?
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What's behind OBJ's workout with Giants?

April 21, 2026 09:18 AM
Mike Florio evaluates if there's any possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. reuniting with the Giants following his workout and physical with New York on Monday.

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