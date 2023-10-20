Watch Now
What's wrong with Saints' offense after Jags loss?
Peter King tells Mike Florio why he's "surprised" that the Derek Carr "experiment" has gotten off to such a rough start in New Orleans following his performance at home against the Jaguars and a chorus of boos.
Can the Lions keep momentum going against Ravens?
Can the Lions keep momentum going against Ravens?
Detroit is searching for its first 6-1 start since 1956, but a big road test against the Ravens stands between them and the accomplishment. Peter King details why fans should believe in Jared Goff and the Lions.
Will Fangio give Dolphins a leg up vs. Eagles?
Will Fangio give Dolphins a leg up vs. Eagles?
With Vic Fangio having served as a consultant to the Eagles in 2022, Mike Florio and Peter King debate whether he gives the Dolphins any kind of advantage for their Sunday Night Football Showdown against Philadelphia.
Is Carr not long for Saints given performance?
Is Carr not long for Saints given performance?
The Saints made a real commitment to Derek Carr, and for better or worse, are stuck with him financially through 2024 if they decide to bench him at any point, unless they're able to find an offseason trade partner.
How good are the Jaguars after win vs. Saints?
How good are the Jaguars after win vs. Saints?
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's performance during a road win against the Saints, with Lawrence having a career rushing performance despite entering the contest with a knee injury.
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
The Commanders rolling into town could be a good chance for the Giants to shake off some of their early-season struggles.
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
With the Patriots in a "head-scratching" position at QB, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Bills will take pride in "finding the magic again" against their AFC East rival.
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 matchup and whether the Browns' defense will be able to keep up its historic pace.
Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Bears
Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Bears
With the likelihood that both the Raiders and Bears will be starting backup quarterbacks, Chris Simms and Mike Florio see their Week 7 matchup as a crapshoot.
Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the NFC South clash between the Falcons, who need to see more out of Desmond Ridder, and the Buccaneers, whose success or failure falls heavily on Baker Mayfield.
Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Rams
Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio don't like the Steelers offense's chances to move the ball against a stingy Rams defense led by Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald.
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Cardinals heading to Seattle and whether they can hold up to the firepower the Seahawks to bring to their matchup on Sunday.