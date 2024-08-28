Watch Now
Cowboys deadline for Lamb 'feels like a mistake’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into how Jerry Jones let it fly when talking about his GM abilities, why CeeDee Lamb is “grateful” and how it would’ve been beneficial to get the extension worked out sooner.
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate the likelihood of a bump for CBs and discuss how the WR market has evolved.
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain how Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson are the only QBs drafted in 2022 who are still with their original teams.
AFC North superlatives for 2024
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons make their picks for “Most Likely to Succeed” offensively and defensively, “Dynamic Duo,” “Best Coach” and more.
Examining Dolphins’ move to place OBJ on PUP list
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question what’s going on with Odell Beckham Jr. and what his injury could be, since he passed the physical.
Chiefs decide to release Toney
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why they’re not surprised the Chiefs released Kadarius Toney on cutdown day and how if Andy Reid can’t coach him, not many can.
Browns keep four QBs on initial 53-man roster
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack the Browns’ move to keep four QBs on cutdown day and examine what other moves the team could make.
Expectations for the Jets in 2024
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons revisit the high expectations for the Jets entering last season before Aaron Rodgers’ injury and examine if Rodgers will be able to stay healthy.
Jets must prep for players holding out to compete
Although Haason Reddick continues to holdout, and Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk are up in the air for the 49ers, it’s better for the Jets to prepare as if they’ll all compete and adjust if needed.
Lamb could feel pressure to make up for lost time
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore if CeeDee Lamb could try to push it into overdrive from the jump, since he lost out on reps, and what that means for injury risk.
‘Way too early’ potential destinations for Dak
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why the Cowboys could push their luck with Dak Prescott and why there will be “more than a few” teams interested in the QB if the Cowboys don’t get it done.
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty sift through Tua’s latest comments about Brian Flores and discuss if he truly hasn't seen the response.
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how podcasts can be a valuable tool to ease the transition off the field for a player, but how there’s a line where it becomes a distraction or a vehicle for dysfunction.