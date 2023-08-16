 Skip navigation
Why Taylor’s best option is to go play for Colts

August 16, 2023 09:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why Jonathan Taylor ultimately doesn’t have leverage in his situation with the Colts and why he could have a big season if he fully commits.
