Why Waldron is a 'really good move' for the Bears

January 23, 2024 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack why the Bears reportedly working to make Shane Waldron the new offensive coordinator is a strong move for Chicago, but will put pressure on Waldron.
