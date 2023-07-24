Watch Now
Williams passes physical coming off ACL, LCL tears
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how Javonte Williams will be a key component in Sean Payton’s offense in Denver alongside Russell Wilson.
Titans will wear Houston Oilers throwbacks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Titans’ move to wear Houston Oilers throwback uniforms and question if they’ll wear them against the Texans.
Hines reportedly expected to miss year due to knee
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the reports that Nyheim Hines potentially could be out for the season, after suffering a knee injury, and assess how that could impact the Bills.
Unpacking New York Jets’ offseason developments
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Word Association” to discuss the Jets appearing on Hard Knocks, Aaron Rodgers’ connection with Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall’s importance and more.
Campbell: Lions’ hype train is ‘out of control’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question who is spearheading the leadership in the locker room, after Dan Campbell stressed the Lions need to earn the hype they’re receiving.
Next steps for Commanders after sale to Harris
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss where the Commanders go from here, after the NFL approved the sale of the organization to Josh Harris, as well as Daniel Snyder being fined $60 million.
Jimmy G passes physical, but can he stay healthy?
Although Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical to unlock his 2023 compensation with the Raiders, Mike Florio and Chris Simms aren’t convinced the QB will be able to remain healthy.
Toney leaves practice after another leg injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out their concern for Kadarius Toney, after the WR recently tweaked his knee, given his extensive history of lower-leg injuries.
Simms details why Jones is ‘egregiously underpaid’
Andy Reid is “a bit surprised” Chris Jones didn’t report to training camp, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why they believe the DT is making the right move while seeking out a better deal.
Potential solutions for NFL to address RB market
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Nick Chubb’s assessment that RBs have little-to-no options within the market and map out how the league could take action to address that.
How Jacobs, Barkley can move forward in RB market
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into what options Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley have, given Jacobs has no plans to show up for the Raiders and Simms believes Barkley “has been the perfect Giant.”
Ekeler ‘wants answers from ownership’ on RB market
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the ways the league has changed its offensive options and how the dynamic no longer relies on RBs.