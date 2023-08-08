 Skip navigation
Williams to be TEN head coach to open preseason

August 8, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms praise Mike Vrabel for his "next-level" decision to give assistant coach Terrell Williams the opportunity to serve as head coach in the Tennessee Titans first preseason game.
