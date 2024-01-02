 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wilson-Payton marriage turns ugly in end

January 2, 2024 09:08 AM
With Sean Payton confirming Jarrett Stidham will start again in Week 18, Mike Florio and Chris Simms don’t see any future for Russell Wilson with the Broncos.
Up Next
nbc_pft_kelceretires_240116.jpg
2:49
Eagles longtime center Kelce reportedly retiring
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bucswin_240116.jpg
6:13
Bucs still have fight in them after Wild Card win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sirianni_240116.jpg
21:16
‘Spotlight’ on Sirianni after Eagles loss to Bucs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240116.jpg
15:28
Eagles complete collapse in Wild Card loss to TB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240115.jpg
4:46
Assessing Sirianni’s future if PHI lose Wild Card
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsramspart2_240115.jpg
16:46
Stafford battled through injuries in loss DET
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownstexans_240115.jpg
4:27
Decisions looming for Browns after Wild Card loss
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansbrown_240115.jpg
5:36
Stroud, Texans are ‘scary’ moving forward
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsdolphins2_240115.jpg
6:44
What’s next for Tua, Dolphins this offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsdolphins1_240115.jpg
6:47
Experience propels Mahomes, KC to Wild Card win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_packerscowboys_240115.jpg
25:54
Cowboys were ‘outclassed’ by GB start to finish
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsramspart1_240115.jpg
18:25
Inside the ‘magical’ playoff win in Detroit
Now Playing