Young has ‘long way to go’ after struggling Week 2
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Saints defense shut down Bryce Young and the Panthers’ offense and examine how long it’ll take the rookie QB to find his footing in the NFL.
Watson’s penalties are a reflection of frustration
Payton aims to reduce verbiage in play calls
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why they expect to see Russell Wilson wearing a wristband in Week 3, after the Broncos were having trouble breaking the huddle and getting lined up.
Is there a deeper issue holding back the Chargers?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the Chargers are struggling in tight games down the stretch and examine if it’s a problem rooted beyond Brandon Staley and the roster.
Burrow’s injury is more concerning than 0-2 start
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re not worried about the Bengals’ 0-2 start, but they are concerned about Joe Burrow’s calf injury, and map out how the QB should proceed.
Vikings’ self-inflicted mistakes are main concern
Although there are aspects to be optimistic about, Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down why the Vikings’ roster isn’t talented enough to overcome the turnover bug.
Assessing how much stock to put into Steelers’ win
The Steelers defense absolutely dominated the Browns, however Pittsburgh’s offense lacked rhythm, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to evaluate what to make of the win.
Chubb out for year with ‘significant knee injury’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the playing surface is a non-factor in Nick Chubb’s injury, as well as what the Browns’ options are to try to replace him.
Should Chiefs be ‘worried’ with offense thus far?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' performance vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and question if the team should be worried with its offensive output through two weeks.
Seahawks survive Lions’ late-game comeback
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Seattle Seahawks' Week 2 victory over the Detroit Lions, which featured Tyler Lockett's near-turnover on the game-winning touchdown.
Barkley injured, Commanders squeak by Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Saquon Barkley's injury in the Giants' win vs. the Cardinals, as well as the Commanders defeating the Broncos with a controversial no-call to end the game.
How concerning is Burrow’s calf injury?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Baltimore Ravens' Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and what Joe Burrow's tweaked calf means for the team moving forward.
McDaniel, Dolphins ushering in new era of football
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night victory over the New England Patriots and how Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel have created one of the league's most dynamic offenses.