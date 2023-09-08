Watch Now
Rice secures first career TD from Mahomes' laser
Patrick Mahomes rifles a pass to Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice deep in the end zone to level the score 7-7 after the extra point in the second quarter against the Lions.
Goff feeds St. Brown for first TD of NFL season
Jared Goff connects with Amon-Ra St. Brown just outside the goal line, where the WR runs it into the end zone to put the Lions up 7-0 after the extra point.
Chiefs unveil Super Bowl LVII championship banner
Watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ ceremony to show off their new Super Bowl LVII championship banner ahead of their season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Goodell: NFL considers football a ‘global sport’
Roger Goodell explains to Mike Tirico why he sees international games as the NFL’s “next big frontier,” as well as reveals his comfort level on legalized betting, after a number of player suspensions.
Inside Kelce’s knee injury, Jones’ holdout
Mike Florio provides insight on Travis Kelce’s outlook, given the TE will miss Kickoff due to a bone bruise, and Chris Jones, who is prepared to hold out until Week 8 while “just looking for a raise.”
Galaxy Brains: A new philosophy for the Cowboys?
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the Dallas Cowboys' new Latin team motto, Jahmyr Gibbs as a vertical threat for the Detroit Lions, and Tom Brady's off-the-field endeavors.
NFL Week 1 hot takes to monitor
Dan Patrick and the Danettes turn on the hot take machine ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Carr explains why he’s so high on Fields this year
David Carr joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Caleb Williams' father's comments on his son's NFL future, preview the upcoming NFL season, and share why he's keeping a close eye on Justin Fields this season.
Who will reach Super Bowl LVIII?
Dan Patrick makes his long-awaited Super Bowl LVIII prediction as the 2023 NFL season gets set to begin.
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine fantasy outlooks for several key players ahead of the Lions and Chiefs NFL Kickoff clash.
Goff, LaPorta among intriguing DET-KC prop bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers walk through some of their favorite player prop bets for Thursday night's Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs opener, including Jared Goff, Sam LaPorta and David Montgomery.
Berry’s Week 1 QB Loves: Herbert, Lawrence
Matthew Berry dishes out which quarterbacks he loves for Week 1 fantasy lineups including Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence and many more.