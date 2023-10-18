Watch Now
Riddick discusses what goes into NFL scouting
Louis Riddick joins Dan Patrick to discuss the potential of the Dallas Cowboys, Deion Sanders' approach at Colorado and his experience as an NFL scout.
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL players in the Olympics
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the logistics of NFL players in the Olympics, the criticism that comes with playing for the Dallas Cowboys and more.
How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative
Mike Florio unpacks what Anthony Richardson's season-ending surgery means for the Indianapolis Colts, and how it adds to the ongoing storyline of QB injuries this NFL season.
Florio: NFL is ‘failing to protect’ fans at games
Mike Florio discusses the recent trend of fights breaking out among fans at NFL games and ways the league can protect its paying customers, including increased security and a decrease in alcohol sales.
Don’t fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at the Week 7 betting lines and share why the Detroit Lions-Baltimore Ravens matchup could be a trap game.
Browns’ defense was ‘off the charts’ vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the historic pace of the Cleveland Browns' defense and how defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz schemed up a perfect game plan against Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.
Leave Kirk Cousins on bench in Week 7
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and whether or not you should start him with confidence in Week 7.
Adam Thielen is a must-start going forward
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes Adam Thielen's hot stretch and discuss why they think it's sustainable for the veteran wide receiver moving forward.
Bills continue to be ‘too reliant’ on Allen, Diggs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Stefon Diggs' Week 6 route chart and further discuss the Buffalo Bills being too reliant on Josh Allen, as well as the lack of "explosive playmakers" outside of Diggs.
Dolphins, Eagles odds to be No. 1 seed in AFC, NFC
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the current odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and NFC, with a focus on where the Dolphins and Eagles land.
How Lawrence injury impacts Jaguars’ skill players
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the injury to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and how it could impact the Jaguars' skill players in Week 7.
How Tuck’s NFL career shaped future in finance
Justin Tuck joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his career in wealth management, returning to business school, financial advice for athletes, facing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl and more.