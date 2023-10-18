 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanint_231011.jpg
ZOZO Championship: Rickie Fowler is a great option in Japan.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
GOLF: SEP 23 LIV Golf Chicago
Mickelson: Expect more PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf
Horse Racing: 36th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_231018.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL players in the Olympics
nbc_pftpm_richardsoninjury_231018.jpg
How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative
nbc_pftpm_nflfanfights_231018.jpg
Florio: NFL is ‘failing to protect’ fans at games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanint_231011.jpg
ZOZO Championship: Rickie Fowler is a great option in Japan.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
GOLF: SEP 23 LIV Golf Chicago
Mickelson: Expect more PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf
Horse Racing: 36th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_231018.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL players in the Olympics
nbc_pftpm_richardsoninjury_231018.jpg
How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative
nbc_pftpm_nflfanfights_231018.jpg
Florio: NFL is ‘failing to protect’ fans at games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Riddick discusses what goes into NFL scouting

October 18, 2023 02:28 PM
Louis Riddick joins Dan Patrick to discuss the potential of the Dallas Cowboys, Deion Sanders' approach at Colorado and his experience as an NFL scout.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_231018.jpg
18:32
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL players in the Olympics
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_richardsoninjury_231018.jpg
11:44
How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflfanfights_231018.jpg
4:58
Florio: NFL is ‘failing to protect’ fans at games
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231018.jpg
2:25
Don’t fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownsdvs49erso_231018.jpg
19:21
Browns’ defense was ‘off the charts’ vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_berry_openclose_231018.jpg
17:25
Leave Kirk Cousins on bench in Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_231018.jpg
10:25
Adam Thielen is a must-start going forward
Now Playing
Josh_Allen_Stefon_Diggs.jpg
4:51
Bills continue to be ‘too reliant’ on Allen, Diggs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkings_231018.jpg
2:39
Dolphins, Eagles odds to be No. 1 seed in AFC, NFC
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoworldplayernews_231018.jpg
18:23
How Lawrence injury impacts Jaguars’ skill players
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tuckintv_231018.jpg
13:21
How Tuck’s NFL career shaped future in finance
Now Playing
ncbc_pft_micahparsons_231018.jpg
3:31
Parsons looking for motivation for Cowboys
Now Playing