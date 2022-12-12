Watch Now
Rousseau praises QB White's competitiveness
Mike Florio highlights Buffalo Bills DE Gregory Rousseau, who offered his appreciation for New York Jets QB Mike White's throwing skills as well as his ability to rebound from injury.
Eagles lacked ‘sense of fire’ against Cowboys
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison spell out how the Eagles were missing a sense of urgency and enthusiasm against the Cowboys, as well as map out why that ultimately falls on the coaching.
Lamb is holding himself to ‘a higher standard’
CeeDee Lamb joins Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison to discuss the evolution of the Cowboys offense under Mike McCarthy following the Cowboys' 33-13 win vs. the Eagles.
Philly must ‘get back to playing Eagles football’
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison unpack what have been the biggest challenges for the Eagles' offense, as well as how dysfunction has been an a factor.
Prescott, Gilmore explain how they shut PHI down
Melissa Stark is joined by Dak Prescott, Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Aubrey to explain what went into a "great team win," how Brandon Aubrey keeps a calm head and more.
Week 14 recap: Ravens top Rams in OT, Chiefs fall
Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Matthew Berry and Steve Kornacki dive into Week 14, where the Ravens had an OT win over the Rams, the Bills defeated the Chiefs, the 49ers topped the Seahawks and more.
Speed Round: Credit to backup QBs around the NFL
After Week 14 of the NFL season, the FNIA crew discusses the stellar play of backups QBs around the league, including Joe Flacco, Jake Browning, Zach Wilson and Nick Mullens.
Loss has Mahomes trending for road playoff debut
Steve Kornacki gives the Kansas City Chiefs' updated chances at earning the AFC's No. 1 seed -- which would have been near 40% with a Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills, but instead sit at just 9% after the loss.
Vikings suddenly control own destiny in NFC North
Steve Kornacki breaks down a suddenly real NFC North race, with the Minnesota Vikings now controlling their own destiny in the division chase with the Detroit Lions after gaining a game of ground in Week 14.
Why the Bucs have an edge atop a crowded NFC South
With three teams tied at 6-7 in the NFC South through Week 14, Steve Kornacki explains why the Bucs have the best chance to win the division despite a challenging upcoming schedule.
Kupp highlights Berry’s fantasy performances
Matthew Berry shines a light on Cooper Kupp and others for their standout Week 14 fantasy performances, as well as his crowning moments presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bills closer to postseason with win over Chiefs
Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jason Garrett recap the Bills "season-saving" win vs. the Chiefs at Arrowhead and credit Josh Allen as well as the Buffalo defense for the strong play throughout.
Ravens showed ‘resilience’ in Week 14 win vs. Rams
Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jason Garrett recap the Ravens OT win vs. the Rams, including the balanced Baltimore offense led by Lamar Jackson and why the Rams should still feel good despite the loss.