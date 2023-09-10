 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Desert Sun
IndyCar will hold $1 million exhibition race at The Thermal Club next March
2023 Ryder Cup Previews
A look at the U.S. Ryder Cup team’s scouting trip of Marco Simone
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Lewis firing on all cylinders, Moncada producing

Top Clips

GettyImages-1671700449.jpg
Highlights: Japan powers past Chile at Rugby WC
nbc_cfb_charlottemarylandeverytd_230909.jpg
Every touchdown from Charlotte vs. Maryland
nbc_cfb_tauliaeverytd_230909.jpg
Every Taulia Tagovailoa throw against Charlotte

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Running through player props for NFL Week 1

September 10, 2023 12:30 PM
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith and Jay Croucher run through the biggest fantasy football player props for Week 1 of the NFL season, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_230908.jpg
16:47
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups
nbc_cfb_umdtransferwr_230908.jpg
5:02
How transfers Prather, Chambers support each other
nbc_ffhh_mailbag_230908.jpg
6:47
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
nbc_ffhh_playersinjured_230908.jpg
4:58
Berry’s Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
nbc_ffhh_chiefstakeaways_230908.jpg
11:02
Berry questions fantasy outlook for Chiefs offense
nbc_ffhh_lionstakeawaysv2_230908.jpg
8:47
Berry discusses roles for Gibbs, LaPorta in Week 1
nbc_dps_rexintv_230908.jpg
10:53
Ryan: Jets with the most talented defense
nbc_dps_lionsvchiefsreact_230908.jpg
10:23
Lions deserve victory lap after win over Chiefs
nbc_pft_goff_230908.jpg
2:46
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
nbc_pft_jawaanv2_230908.jpg
13:00
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
nbc_pft_dolphins_230908.jpg
8:07
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers
nbc_pft_bijan_230908.jpg
6:19
Bijan enters rookie year with massive expectations
