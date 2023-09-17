Watch Now
Running through player props for NFL Week 2
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith and Jay Croucher run through the biggest fantasy football player props for Week 2 of the NFL season, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Up Next
Flowers’ receiving total an appealing Week 2 bet
Flowers' receiving total an appealing Week 2 bet
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson discuss Zay Flowers' receiving total as a strong bet for NFL Week 2, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hill details year two in Dolphins’ dynamic offense
Hill details year two in Dolphins' dynamic offense
Tyreek Hill opens up with Rodney Harrison about his explosive Week 1 performance, his relationships with Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, expectations for the Dolphins' offense and more.
Florio’s solution to the outdated touchback rule
Florio's solution to the outdated touchback rule
PFT Live's Mike Florio joins Dan Patrick to talk about the outdated touchback rule, the unlikely return of Andrew Luck and more.
How Judon became the NFL’s sack master
How Judon became the NFL's sack master
New England Patriots DE Matthew Judon catches up with Devin McCourty about his journey to the NFL and explains how overcoming adversity made him a better all-around player who now has his own signature sack celebration.
Dolphins-Patriots lead Berry’s fantasy matchups
Dolphins-Patriots lead Berry's fantasy matchups
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers look at start-worthy fantasy options in potential high-point-total games, including the Patriots hosting the Dolphins, Chiefs at Jaguars and Seahawks at Lions.
McCaffrey going to be ‘the guy’ against the Rams
McCaffrey going to be 'the guy' against the Rams
Matthew Berry hears pitches from Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers about what lines to take in NFL Week 2 and all three look at the biggest spreads this weekend brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jones, Adams, Nacua make Berry’s practice report
Jones, Adams, Nacua make Berry's practice report
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the latest practice report updates, where Aaron Jones is still out for the Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams logged a full practice heading into Week 2.
Swift erupts for Eagles and fantasy managers
Swift erupts for Eagles and fantasy managers
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew recaps the best and worst performers from Thursday Night Football, including D'Andre Swift putting Philly on his back and Justin Jefferson's heroic effort in a loss.
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
The New England Patriots look to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2001, but have to do it against the high-flying Miami Dolphins offense led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
Dan Patrick recaps the Eagles Thursday night win against the Vikings and gives Kirk Cousins his flowers for making some history in the loss.
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Mike Florio and Peter King draft NFL players that need to show something during Week 2 action, featuring quarterbacks Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, and Geno Smith.
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the potential return of TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones to the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars and how weather may play a factor in the matchup.