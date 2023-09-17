 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alabama at South Florida
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
nbc_pl_trossardintv_230917.jpg
Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alabama at South Florida
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
nbc_pl_trossardintv_230917.jpg
Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Running through player props for NFL Week 2

September 17, 2023 12:43 PM
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith and Jay Croucher run through the biggest fantasy football player props for Week 2 of the NFL season, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Up Next
FFPG_PICKUPLINESDK_230917_1920x1080_2264453699545.jpg
2:45
Flowers’ receiving total an appealing Week 2 bet
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tyreekhillintv_230916.jpg
16:03
Hill details year two in Dolphins’ dynamic offense
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_230915.jpg
16:30
Florio’s solution to the outdated touchback rule
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_judonint_230915.jpg
32:05
How Judon became the NFL’s sack master
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_230915.jpg
19:54
Dolphins-Patriots lead Berry’s fantasy matchups
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkingspickuplines_230915.jpg
5:51
McCaffrey going to be ‘the guy’ against the Rams
Now Playing
nbc_berry_practicenews_230915.jpg
8:15
Jones, Adams, Nacua make Berry’s practice report
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnfreaction_230915.jpg
14:27
Swift erupts for Eagles and fantasy managers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
5:32
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_eaglesvikingsrecap_230915.jpg
1:52
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
8:15
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Now Playing
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
8:12
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
Now Playing