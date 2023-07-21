 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Swimming-Aug 1
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues
Syndication: The Enquirer
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
TOPSHOT-SWIM-WORLD-MEN-2022
Leon Marchand can break Michael Phelps’ last world record at swimming worlds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_jordanintv_230721.jpg
Jordan ‘taking it all in’ after Round 2
nbc_golf_theopen_rosemcilroybunkershots_230721.jpg
Rose, Mcllroy hit clutch bunker shots on No. 5
nbc_cyc_tdf_endstage19_230721.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 19 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Swimming-Aug 1
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues
Syndication: The Enquirer
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
TOPSHOT-SWIM-WORLD-MEN-2022
Leon Marchand can break Michael Phelps’ last world record at swimming worlds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_jordanintv_230721.jpg
Jordan ‘taking it all in’ after Round 2
nbc_golf_theopen_rosemcilroybunkershots_230721.jpg
Rose, Mcllroy hit clutch bunker shots on No. 5
nbc_cyc_tdf_endstage19_230721.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 19 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sale is 'reason to celebrate' for Commanders fans

July 21, 2023 11:29 AM
Dan Patrick talks about the details of Dan Snyder's sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris and the impact of the ownership change.
Up Next
nbc_dps_davanteadamsint_230721.jpg
13:21
Adams discusses life as a star, Project Food Box
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_miket_230720.jpg
7:29
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 2 Tomlin
Now Playing
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_230720.jpg
10:26
Tannenbaum: Hard Knocks improved practice quality
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230720.jpg
6:48
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rbcontracts_230720.jpg
11:30
What can RBs do to improve contract situations?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_alternateuniforms_230720.jpg
5:32
Should NFL pull back on alternate, throwback unis?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snyderera_230720.jpg
8:37
What Harris needs to do be better than Snyder
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbagv2_230719.jpg
20:49
PFT Mailbag: Are position unions the future?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichickno3_230719.jpg
8:48
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 3 Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesankle_230719.jpg
2:35
How severe was Mahomes’ ankle injury in January?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjonescontract_230719.jpg
2:37
Will Jones be next Chief to take a bargain?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_staffordcontract_230719.jpg
12:29
Unpacking Demoff’s comments on Stafford’s contract
Now Playing