Schrager: Rodgers is 'laser focused' on a return
Peter Schrager joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about the Caleb Williams equity stake rumors, the likeliness of both Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers coming back this season, Celebrity Jeopardy and more.
Collinsworth ‘loves’ the Eagles’ ‘tush push’
Cris Collinsworth joins Dan Patrick to discuss the differences between Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts and why he 'loves' the Philadelphia Eagles' 'tush push' play.
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
The Commanders rolling into town could be a good chance for the Giants to shake off some of their early-season struggles.
Berry’s Week 7 QB Love/Hate led by Tua, Cousins
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 7 Love/Hate list, including Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins.
Berry’s Week 7 WR Love/Hate: Waddle, Pickens lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate list for Week 7, including Jaylen Waddle, Brandon Aiyuk, George Pickens and Jerry Jeudy.
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
With the Patriots in a "head-scratching" position at QB, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Bills will take pride in "finding the magic again" against their AFC East rival.
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 matchup and whether the Browns' defense will be able to keep up its historic pace.
Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Bears
With the likelihood that both the Raiders and Bears will be starting backup quarterbacks, Chris Simms and Mike Florio see their Week 7 matchup as a crapshoot.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Jaguars vs. Saints
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Jaguars and Saints, including Trevor Lawrence's questionable status and the Jags' run game.
Berry’s Week 7 RB Love/Hate: Swift, Taylor lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 7, led by D'Andre Swift, Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor.
Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the NFC South clash between the Falcons, who need to see more out of Desmond Ridder, and the Buccaneers, whose success or failure falls heavily on Baker Mayfield.
Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio don't like the Steelers offense's chances to move the ball against a stingy Rams defense led by Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald.