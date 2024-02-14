Watch Now
Should Chiefs make competitive offer to Jones?
Dan Patrick weighs the pros and cons of the Chiefs keeping or losing Chris Jones, believes it would be hard for Kansas City to make up for his loss on defense if he departs via free agency and debates his possible terms.
Requiem for a team: Every team that fell short
The Kansas City Chiefs became back-to-back champions at Super Bowl LVIII, leaving 31 other NFL teams in their wake. Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed "honor" each team in the best way they know how.
Mahomes leads 2024 NFL MVP odds, but AFC foes loom
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze betting odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for 2024 NFL MVP -- led by reigning SB champion Patrick Mahomes, with AFC counterparts Josh Allen and Joe Burrow not far behind.
Give me the headlines: Sleepless in Seattle scheme
Chris Simms breaks down why the Seattle Seahawks' defensive scheme has had ripple effects across the NFL, with the 49ers' performance in Super Bowl LVIII a prime example.
Purdy, 49ers struggled to pick up Chiefs’ blitzes
Chris Simms breaks down where Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short picking up the Kansas City Chiefs' blitz and wonders just how much freedom Purdy has in Kyle Shanahan's system.
How Mahomes, Chiefs found rhythm vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the ways that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs made adjustments to turn the tide on their side of the ball in Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers.
Simms’ SB LVIII film review: Purdy, 49ers’ offense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Super Bowl LVIII tape to assess the San Francisco 49ers' offensive performance against Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs' defense.
Sanchez points out 49ers’ missed opportunities
Mark Sanchez talks about the crucial plays that turned Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers' decision to take the ball first in overtime, where San Francisco's script went wrong and more.
Hardman details how Chiefs engineered SB comeback
Dan Patrick chats with Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman about what went into Kansas City's game-winning drive and the chaos that ensued immediately after scoring the final touchdown.
Spags deserves HC opportunities after KC’s success
PFT highlights why Steve Spagnuolo deserves consideration as a head coach and looks at Rams’ executive Kevin Demoff’s recent endorsement of the Chiefs DC, explaining why it feels long overdue.
Analyzing Purdy’s decision-making late in SB LVIII
PFT evaluates Brock Purdy's explanation for not targeting Brandon Aiyuk on the 49ers' final play of regulation in Super Bowl LVIII.
Debating most dominant dynasties in NFL history
In the latest edition of the PFT Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for the most dominant dynasties in NFL history.