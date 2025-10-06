 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round One
Nelly Korda, citing injury, withdraws from LPGA’s International Crown
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Down 2-0 in WNBA Finals, Mercury need a jolt with series moving to Phoenix

Top Clips

nbc_bte_ramsravens_251006.jpg
Rams in line for ‘lop-sided victory’ over Ravens
nbc_csu_texravens_251006.jpg
Ravens have ‘no signs of hope’ to make playoffs
daboll.jpg
Giants capable of covering spread against Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round One
Nelly Korda, citing injury, withdraws from LPGA’s International Crown
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Down 2-0 in WNBA Finals, Mercury need a jolt with series moving to Phoenix

Top Clips

nbc_bte_ramsravens_251006.jpg
Rams in line for ‘lop-sided victory’ over Ravens
nbc_csu_texravens_251006.jpg
Ravens have ‘no signs of hope’ to make playoffs
daboll.jpg
Giants capable of covering spread against Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Colts face 'worthy challenger' in Cardinals

October 6, 2025 11:21 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview Week 6's showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_ramsravens_251006.jpg
02:19
Rams in line for ‘lop-sided victory’ over Ravens
nbc_csu_texravens_251006.jpg
04:23
Ravens have ‘no signs of hope’ to make playoffs
daboll.jpg
02:00
Giants capable of covering spread against Eagles
nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
06:31
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
10:25
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
03:45
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’
nbc_pft_panthersdolphins_251006.jpg
02:10
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
USATSI_27255973_copy.jpg
02:57
Why Bengals’ ‘atrocious’ play spotlights Taylor
nbc_pft_vikingsbrowns_251006.jpg
05:11
Can O’Connell transform Wentz with McCarthy out?
nbc_pft_waschargers_251006.jpg
05:14
Do Chargers have enough answers after Week 5 loss?
nbc_pft_giantssaintsrecap_251006.jpg
03:25
Turnovers lead to ‘disappointing’ loss for Giants
nbc_pft_bucsseahawks_251006.jpg
06:55
Buccaneers, Seahawks ‘put on a show’ in Week 5
nbc_pft_texravrecap_251006.jpg
06:57
Ravens are in ‘new territory’ after blowout loss
nbc_pft_billsafc_251006.jpg
02:56
Bills in for ‘a bigger fight than they realize’
nbc_pft_diggs_251006.jpg
07:43
Pats’ ‘faith’ in Diggs pays off in return to BUF
nbc_pft_refsreax_251006.jpg
03:08
Analyzing officiating ‘inconsistencies’ in DEN-PHI
nbc_pft_eaglesreax_251006.jpg
14:56
Eagles feel ‘handcuffed’ on offense amid struggles
nbc_pft_broncosreax_251006.jpg
05:26
Broncos prove they’re a ‘Super Bowl-caliber team’
nbc_nfl_psnffrecap_v2_251005.jpg
10:09
Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills
nbc_nfl_coltsraidersdisc_251006.jpg
02:35
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
nbc_nfl_henryintv_251005.jpg
06:57
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills
nbc_snf_nepostgameint_251005.jpg
02:44
Patriots beat Bills with ‘good team ball’
nbc_snf_nebuflites_251005.jpg
51
Highlights: Patriots beat Bills on late field goal
nbc_snf_nefgtotakelead_251005.jpg
01:07
Borregales crushes game-winning field goal
nbc_snf_bufcolemantd_251005.jpg
50
Coleman TD helps Bills cut into Patriots lead
nbc_fnia_speedround_251005.jpg
10:00
Speed Round: Week 5 true or false
nbc_snf_nestevensontd2_251005.jpg
53
Stevenson scores second TD untouched
nbc_fnia_buccsseattle_251005.jpg
05:08
Mayfield, Darnold dazzle in Week 5 shootout
nbc_fnia_broncoseagles_251005.jpg
07:20
Broncos, Nix hand Eagles first loss of season
nbc_snf_bufsamueltd_251005.jpg
44
Allen finds Samuel for first TD of NE-BUF

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_daniel_251006.jpg
05:36
Daniel: ‘Have to’ put Mayfield in MVP conversation
nbc_dps_guerrero_251006.jpg
04:42
Debating broadcaster approaches to massive moments
dnp_nbc_nba_fivehottakesV2_251001.jpg
12:13
Bucks are ‘out of bullets’ in talks with Giannis
nbc_nba_pg_lalvgsw_251005.jpg
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Warriors
nbc_snf_bufcrowdhype_251005.jpg
58
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
nbc_fnia_floriojets_251005.jpg
46
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251005.jpg
19:51
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
nbc_fnia_floriovikings_251005.jpg
01:03
Vikings up in the air at QB with injuries
nbc_golf_sandersonfinv2_251005.jpg
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
nbc_nba_pg_chavokc_251005.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Hornets
nbc_nas_cuproval_251005.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251005.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cindric_251005.jpg
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
nbc_nas_wallace_251005.jpg
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
nbc_nas_reddick_251005.jpg
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_251005.jpg
01:20
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval
nbc_nas_logano_251005.jpg
01:11
Logano: ‘We’re still in. We’re still alive, baby’
nbc_nas_chastain_251005.jpg
02:41
Chastain: ‘I’d restart the whole day’ at Chalotte
nbc_nas_rovalfinish_251005.jpg
03:00
Desperation for Chastain on final lap at the Roval
nbc_nas_gisbergen_251005.jpg
56
SVG nets fifth-straight road course win at Roval
nbc_golf_higgoint_251005.jpg
01:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_251005.jpg
59
Hurts narrowing focus on ‘execution’ after loss
nbc_horse_bourbon_251005.jpg
02:03
Final Score glides to a Bourbon Stakes win
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
03:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
nbc_horse_bcclassichitclip_251005.jpg
02:17
Kornacki: Fierceness will run big in Breeders’ Cup
nbc_horse_juddmonte_251005.jpg
03:44
Gin Gin wins thrilling Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
nbc_nfl_balharbaughsound_251005.jpg
53
Harbaugh: Week 5 loss ‘a complete disappointment’