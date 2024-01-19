 Skip navigation
Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Osaka
Ava Ziegler withdraws from figure skating nationals to focus on Four Continents
Athletics - Olympics: Day 8
Jeff Henderson, Olympic long jump champion, transitions to coaching
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Divisional Round and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcintyreroyalrumbleintv_240119.jpg
McIntyre details rise of football fandom in U.S.
nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
nbc_dps_janeslaterinterview_240119.jpg
Was noise weighing on McCarthy ahead of playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Osaka
Ava Ziegler withdraws from figure skating nationals to focus on Four Continents
Athletics - Olympics: Day 8
Jeff Henderson, Olympic long jump champion, transitions to coaching
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Divisional Round and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcintyreroyalrumbleintv_240119.jpg
McIntyre details rise of football fandom in U.S.
nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
nbc_dps_janeslaterinterview_240119.jpg
Was noise weighing on McCarthy ahead of playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Sirianni's future with Eagles has been decided

January 19, 2024 02:13 PM
NBC Sports Philadelphia Eagles pre/postgame Live analyst Ron Jaworski joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Nick Sirianni's status, Bill Belichick's next head-coaching job, the NFL Divisional Round and more.
nbc_dps_janeslaterinterview_240119.jpg
9:37
Was noise weighing on McCarthy ahead of playoffs?
nbc_dps_bobsturminterview_240119.jpg
6:54
Questions surround Cowboys after another collapse
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240119.jpg
7:26
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
nbc_pft_tomlin_240119.jpg
6:01
Examining Tomlin’s contract status with Steelers
nbc_pft_buclio_240119.jpg
3:14
Buccaneers-Lions clash could go down to the wire
nbc_pft_pac49ers_240119.jpg
5:21
Packers have momentum going into Divisional Round
nbc_pft_mahomes_240119.jpg
4:14
Mahomes, Allen set to duel in ‘coin-flip’ matchup
nbc_pft_benjohnson_240119.jpg
5:26
King: HC interviews mid-playoffs are ‘distasteful’
USATSI_22173940_copy.jpg
9:06
‘Pressure is on’ Jackson in meeting with Texans
nbc_pft_vrabel_240119.jpg
9:24
Vrabel, Seahawks are a ‘match made in heaven’
nbc_pft_mccarthyprescott_240119.jpg
10:34
Cowboys roster is a ‘leaking dam’ going into 2024
nbc_pft_belichick_240119.jpg
11:25
Belichick’s meeting with Blank is ‘significant’
