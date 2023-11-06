 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
EVR wins, with heart and mind on dying best friend
nbc_nas_chastain_231105.jpg
Final 2023 points standings and results after Cup finale at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
What drivers said after Cup championship race at Phoenix

Top Clips

nbc_snf_bufdiggstd_231105.jpg
Allen lasers pass to Diggs in end zone for TD
USATSI_21828538_copy.jpg
Stroud-Dell connection highlights Week 9 fantasy
nbc_fnia_apptbhou_231105.jpg
Texans’ Stroud ‘lights out’ in record-setting win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
EVR wins, with heart and mind on dying best friend
nbc_nas_chastain_231105.jpg
Final 2023 points standings and results after Cup finale at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
What drivers said after Cup championship race at Phoenix

Top Clips

nbc_snf_bufdiggstd_231105.jpg
Allen lasers pass to Diggs in end zone for TD
USATSI_21828538_copy.jpg
Stroud-Dell connection highlights Week 9 fantasy
nbc_fnia_apptbhou_231105.jpg
Texans’ Stroud ‘lights out’ in record-setting win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith Jr. gives Bengals early lead against Bills

November 5, 2023 08:36 PM
Irv Smith Jr. finds open space to secure the Bengals’ opening score of the game on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.
Up Next
nbc_snf_bufdiggstd_231105.jpg
0:42
Allen lasers pass to Diggs in end zone for TD
Now Playing
USATSI_21828538_copy.jpg
3:00
Stroud-Dell connection highlights Week 9 fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_apptbhou_231105.jpg
2:28
Texans’ Stroud ‘lights out’ in record-setting win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_231105.jpg
10:11
Speed Round: If teams could turn back the clocks
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appminatl_231105.jpg
3:41
Vikings move above .500 for first time this season
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appbalsea_231105.jpg
2:28
Ravens dominate Seahawks in ‘every phase’ in win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appdalphi_231105.jpg
3:07
Eagles ‘find a way to win’ in Week 9 vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
FOR_MPX.jpg
5:20
Chiefs defense makes statement in win vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriodobbsjones_231105.jpg
0:29
How Dobbs executed as starter days after trade
Now Playing
nbc_snf_cinsampletd_231105.jpg
0:45
Sample runs one in to extend Bengals’ lead
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_billsallentd_231105.jpg
1:22
Allen flagged for taunting after pointing on TD
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriomcduffiev2_231105.jpg
0:24
How Chiefs disrupted timing of Dolphins’ offense
Now Playing