2024 NFL season preview: KC 3-peat, PIT QB
The Football Night in America team previews the 2024 NFL Season, including who will challenge Kansas City's three-peat bid, impactful new head coaches and more.
Williams and Daniels realistic expectations
Football Night in America talks about Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels heading into their first NFL seasons.
Maye should focus on improvement this season
The FNIA crew talks about Drake Maye, his expectations for this season, and whether he should be starting.
What to make of Williams’ preseason performances
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth run through their NFL preseason positives, including Caleb Williams' dynamic playmaking with the Bears, Bo Nix's upside with the Broncos and more.
PIT’s offense among NFL preseason disappointments
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Jac Collinsworth assess the biggest disappointments so far through NFL preseason, including the Steelers' offense, Brandon Aiyuk's holdout and more.
Harbaugh ‘brings a different presence’ to Chargers
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss their takeaways from OTAs, including taking in a Los Angeles Chargers practice and how the team looks different with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach.
Coaches need balance to create a strong culture
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss the importance of a head coach building a strong culture in the locker room in today's NFL and discuss some of their observations at various training camps.
NFL’s top offseason questions: Rodgers, rookie QBs
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett address the biggest offseason questions and storylines across the NFL, from rosters with rookie quarterbacks to potential new Super Bowl contenders.
Winfield Jr. should have a ‘huge year’ in 2024
Rodney Harrison explains why Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr. will be his "safety of the year" in 2024, discussing why the former Minnesota Golden Gopher has all the intangibles of a great defensive back.
Anderson, Hunter lead under-the-radar DPOY picks
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss why the Houston Texans have two Defensive Player of the Year candidates in second-year phenom Will Anderson Jr. and veteran Danielle Hunter.
Steelers, Texans newest Super Bowl contenders
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain how the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans could make the most of Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud to go on Super Bowl runs in 2024-25.
Top NFL rookie head coach to keep an eye on
With eight new head coach hires in the NFL this season, Tony Dungy reveals the rookie who could have the most impact and a shot at making the playoffs.