Allen provides insight on LAC's 4th down decision
Mike Florio shares insight into his conversation with Chargers' WR Keenan Allen after the team's controversial decision to go for it on fourth down late against the Vikings.
Mahomes asked more about Swift than his ankle
Mike Florio provides insight on Patrick Mahomes, after the QB injured his ankle in Week 3 against the Bears, but notes Mahomes was asked more questions about Taylor Swift being in the building than the injury.
Jets are ‘stuck’ with no options besides Wilson
Mike Florio provides an update on where the Jets stand with Zach Wilson, after falling to the Patriots 10-15 in Week 3, and outlines why New York’s defense has to play perfect every week to try to stay afloat.
Jacobs: ‘I could’ve easily had 2K’ last season
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs sits down with Michael Smith to talk about his breakout 2022 season, holding out this past offseason and playing after his dad had emergency heart surgery.