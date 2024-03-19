Watch Now
Ranking the top five safeties in the NFL
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison rank their top five safeties in the NFL right now, including Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Buccaneers and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers.
‘The Dynasty’ leaves out full Patriots story
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison discuss their reactions to “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” and why they were disappointed with some of the choices in the documentary.
Gardner-Johnson is a ‘difference-maker’ for Eagles
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison explain why the Philadelphia Eagles bringing back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a "good move" and discuss his potential impact as a playmaker in his return to the team.
Falcons are set up to win NFC South with Cousins
Rodney Harrison and Devin McCourty explore how the Falcons can take their roster to the next level after adding Kirk Cousins, as well as how Raheem Morris brings a new life to the organization.
Celebrating Donald’s ‘unbelievable’ NFL career
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison discuss the legendary career of Aaron Donald, explaining what made the 10-time Pro Bowler so special.
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
Chris Simms and Devin McCourty share recruiting and free agency stories, including how Simms landed at Texas and McCourty's experience in NFL free agency in 2015 with the Patriots.
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms explore how the Packers made some of the strongest transactions, while the Dolphins were at the other end of the scale and the Giants flew under the radar.
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms discuss their favorite reported deals among running backs from Day 1 of NFL Free Agency, including Saquon Barkley to the Eagles and Josh Jacobs to the Packers.
Eagles on ‘next level’ after adding Barkley, Huff
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms explore how Howie Roseman managed to reportedly sign Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff away from the New York Giants and Jets as free agency began.
NFL QB carousel: Cousins, Wilson, Mayfield
Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to unpack the QB moves from early free agency and question whether Kirk Cousins and the Falcons or Russell Wilson and the Steelers are closer to a Super Bowl right now.
How Heyward honors his father’s legacy
Peter King sits down with Steelers veteran Cam Heyward to reflect on how his late father Craig remains a steady presence in his life, why he's committed to charitable endeavors and what he wants his legacy to be.
Lions ‘aren’t done yet’ with Goff at the helm
Lions center Frank Ragnow praises the play of quarterback Jared Goff after Detroit's 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers.