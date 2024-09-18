Watch Now
Falcons defense will test Mahomes, Chiefs' offense
The FNIA crew discuss the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup, where the Atlanta Falcons' defense excites Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy outlines how the Kansas City Chiefs will lean on Travis Kelce.
Ravens lacking an identity, need a ‘wake-up call’
Football Night in America discusses which teams need to eat after struggling through the first two weeks of the NFL season, highlighting both the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.
Can Saints, Darnold continue hot starts?
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss the teams that are thriving early in the NFL season.
Cousins, Falcons change narrative after Week 2 win
FNIA reflects on the Falcons and Eagles' Week 2 matchup, including Saquon Barkley's critical drop, questions about Philadelphia's defense, and what went into Atlanta's final drive.
0-2 NFL teams that need to be worried
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth talk about winless teams after NFL Week 2 and who needs to be the most concerned after a rough start.
Anderson: Texans ‘are chasing something big’
Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. joins PSNFF to talk about the chemistry that is being built on the team and how he's looking to improve this season.
Dungy: Williams looked ‘impatient’ against Texans
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth dissect what they saw from Caleb Williams' second NFL game and why they felt he tried to force it at times.
Week 2 recap: Chiefs top Bengals; Saints dominant
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry recap Week 2 of the NFL season, where the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, the Saints put on a clinic against the Cowboys and more.
Speed Round: Week 2 reactions
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to reveal the most complete win, the most surprising win, the most shocking loss and the team they’re panicking about after two games.
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
Football Night in America discusses Sam Darnold's performance in the Vikings victory and how Minnesota was in total control against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
Football Night in America praises Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers for pulling off a tough road win against the Lions and worries about the Lions' ability to build on last year's success.
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys
The Football Night in America crew analyze the New Orleans Saints victory over the Dallas Cowboys and how they were able to dominate all three phases in the win.