 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 07 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
Long: Title hopes remain for Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. despite rough round
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
What drivers said after Charlotte Roval elimination race
Sanderson Farms Championship - Final Round
Sanderson Farms prize money payout, FEC points

Top Clips

nbc_snf_turpinTD_231008.jpg
Prescott lets one fly to Turpin for 1st Cowboys TD
nbc_snf_49erskittletd2_231008.jpg
Kittle scores second TD of game on trick play
nbc_snf_49erskittletd_231008.jpg
Purdy connects with Kittle for early 49ers’ lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 07 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
Long: Title hopes remain for Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. despite rough round
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
What drivers said after Charlotte Roval elimination race
Sanderson Farms Championship - Final Round
Sanderson Farms prize money payout, FEC points

Top Clips

nbc_snf_turpinTD_231008.jpg
Prescott lets one fly to Turpin for 1st Cowboys TD
nbc_snf_49erskittletd2_231008.jpg
Kittle scores second TD of game on trick play
nbc_snf_49erskittletd_231008.jpg
Purdy connects with Kittle for early 49ers’ lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’

October 8, 2023 07:56 PM
Mike Florio provides insight from Travis Etienne following the Jaguars’ 25-20 win over the Bills, which marked their second win in a row in London, and explains how it was advantageous to stay there back-to-back weeks.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_florio_pickens_231008.jpg
0:28
Pickens seizes the opportunity vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioberryhit_231008.jpg
0:44
‘Too early’ to know if Richardson will miss time
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_sfmccaffreyint_231008.jpg
16:47
McCaffrey: ‘There is no ceiling’ for 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_zachwilsonsounddisc_231001.jpg
3:57
Z. Wilson: ‘I lost us that game’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_kcjonesint_231001.jpg
10:26
Jones: KC’s ‘stifling’ defense fueled win over NYJ
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_app_wordassociation_231001.jpg
6:53
Week 4 Word Association: Chargers, Bengals, Stroud
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebeesfull_231001.jpg
21:06
Week 4 recap: Bills, Cowboys make huge statements
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appwasphi_231001.jpg
2:20
Eagles ‘find a way to win’ against Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_app_denchi_231001.jpg
3:22
Bears couldn’t stop Broncos at ‘critical moments’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebeesdalne_231001.jpg
4:06
Cowboys hand Belichick worst loss of his career
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_app_buffmia_v2_231001.jpg
3:36
Bills give complete performance in win over Miami
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florio_judon_231001.jpg
0:36
White, Judon among injuries coming out of Week 4
Now Playing