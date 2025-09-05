 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 Walker Cup
Podcast: Previewing 50th Walker Cup, 2025-26 NCAA golf season
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani will pitch Monday for Dodgers; Will Smith sidelined at least through weekend
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
Royals place right-hander Seth Lugo on IL because of lower back strain

nbc_snf_phibarkleytd_250904.jpg
Barkley books it through traffic for Eagles TD
nbc_soc_goalbra1chi0_250904.jpg
Estevao’s fabulous finish puts Brazil up 1-0
nbc_fnia_carterejectdisc_250904.jpg
McCourty: Carter was ‘selfish’ getting ejected

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bills-Ravens to boil down to defense on SNF Week 1

September 4, 2025 10:01 PM
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison point to how similar the Bills and Ravens are offensively and explain why the defenses will be the deciding factor on SNF Week 1.

nbc_snf_phibarkleytd_250904.jpg
49
Barkley books it through traffic for Eagles TD
nbc_fnia_carterejectdisc_250904.jpg
44
McCourty: Carter was ‘selfish’ getting ejected
nbc_snf_phicarterejectedv2_250904.jpg
01:42
Carter ejected for spitting on Dak during Kickoff
nbc_snf_dalwilliamstdv2_250904.jpg
45
Williams punches it through the middle for a TD
nbc_fnia_floriotushpush_250904.jpg
01:46
McCourty: The tush push ‘snatches your soul’
nbc_fnia_florioparsons_250904.jpg
44
Expectations, update on Parsons for Week 1
nbc_fnia_eaglesroster_250904.jpg
55
Eagles have ‘big-time players at every position’
nbc_fnia_rostermanage_250904.jpg
02:12
Simms on Cowboys: ‘Circuses don’t win Super Bowls’
nbc_fnia_parsonstrade_250904.jpg
01:19
Harrison: ‘I agree with Jerry’ on Parsons trade
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250904.jpg
01:09
Shakir a top-24 WR play in Week 1 against Ravens
nbc_roto_joshdowns_250904.jpg
01:02
Downs off injury report, flex option for Week 1
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250904.jpg
02:11
Target Brown, Barkley in prop market vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqbs_250904.jpg
07:11
Why Mayfield, Lawrence lead Week 1 QB love list
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250904.jpg
05:09
Low Week 1 totals, matchups hinder Wilson, Ridley
nbc_ffhh_lovecatchers_v2_250904.jpg
11:17
Expect ‘huge’ games from London, Worthy in Week 1
nbc_roto_texansrams_250904.jpg
02:34
Texans, Rams under is a strong bet in Week 1
nbc_roto_49ersseahawks_250904.jpg
01:59
Bet Seahawks to win outright vs. 49ers in Week 1
nbc_roto_raiderspatriotsv2_250904.jpg
01:44
Raiders, Pats over ‘one of the favorite totals’
nbc_dlb_berryintvv2_250904.jpg
14:08
The angriest Berry has been due to fantasy
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_250904.jpg
07:27
Week 1 ‘uncertainty’ around Chubb, Croskey-Merritt
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_250904.jpg
15:22
Matchups favor McCaffrey, Conner in Week 1 fantasy
nbc_roto_lionspackersV2_250904.jpg
01:46
Lions an attractive underdog vs. Packers
nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
nbc_csu_seavssf_250904.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 1 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_gbvsdet_250904.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 1 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvsten_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_nyjvspit_250904.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Jets
nbc_csu_wasvsnyg_250904.jpg
02:26
NFL Week 1 preview: Giants vs. Commanders

nbc_soc_goalbra1chi0_250904.jpg
01:23
Estevao’s fabulous finish puts Brazil up 1-0
nbc_soc_argvenhl_250904.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Argentina v. Venezuela (En Español)
nbc_soc_goalarg3ven0_250904.jpg
01:09
Messi’s brace moves Argentina to 3-0 lead
nbc_soc_goalarg2ven0_250904.jpg
01:03
Martinez’s diving header doubles Argentina’s lead
nbc_soccer_goalarg1ven0_250904.jpg
01:48
Messi opens scoring for Argentina v. Venezuela
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250904.jpg
07:01
Consistency trumps explosiveness in SMX playoffs
nbc_moto_smxishanelyint_250904.jpg
09:01
Shanley: ‘No guarantees’ in SMX Playoffs
nbc_roto_marvinmims_250904.jpg
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
nbc_roto_alvinkamara_250904.jpg
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
nbc_golf_walkerpreview_250904.jpg
02:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
nbc_rtf_oregonoks_250904.jpg
05:39
NIL comments add fuel to Oklahoma State vs. Oregon
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250904.jpg
07:00
How will Underwood handle first big game vs. OU?
nbc_rtf_lsudefense_250904.jpg
07:09
Why LSU shouldn’t be ahead of OSU after Week 1
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
12:02
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
rory_dp_world.jpg
12:00
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
nbc_dlb_markcubantalk_250904.jpg
03:43
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250905.jpg
16:21
Tucker: 49ers are ‘going to the Super Bowl’
nbc_rtf_iowaiowastate_250904.jpg
02:41
Can Iowa’s offense show improvement v. Iowa State?
RTFUnderdogsWeek2.jpg
03:33
WKU, Charlotte lead CFB Week 2 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_dukeillinois_250904.jpg
03:43
Illinois visits Duke for ‘intriguing’ matchup
nbc_rtf_belichickdisaster_250904.jpg
05:11
Belichick and UNC fall flat in ‘disaster’ vs. TCU
BeckNDReax.jpg
04:07
Miami makes ‘statement’ vs. Notre Dame in Week 1
nbc_rtf_bamadeboer_250904.jpg
04:48
Alabama’s effort under DeBoer is ‘alarming’
nbc_roto_aceslynx_250904.jpg
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
nbc_dps_ronjaworski_250904.jpg
06:53
Eagles expectations are ‘through the roof’
nbc_csu_nevslv_250904.jpg
03:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Raiders vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_novsari_250904.jpg
01:55
NFL Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Saints
nbc_dps_clipperstalk_250904.jpg
10:38
Inside Kawhi’s reported ‘no-show’ deal
nbc_csu_jaxvscar_250904.jpg
02:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Jaguars
nbc_roto_titansbroncos_250904.jpg
01:31
Ward faces ‘tough initiation’ against Broncos