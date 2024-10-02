 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Omni La Costa gets two more years of NCAA D-I golf championships
Syndication: Phoenix
2 Cup teams seek to transform sport with lawsuit against NASCAR
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Purdue
Rutgers vs. Nebraska prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats for October 5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dunhilllinkschampionship_241002.jpg
DP World Tour top stars set to compete at Dunhill
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_241002.jpg
Adams doesn’t want to become a malcontent in LV
nbc_dps_dpondavanteadams_241002.jpg
Where will Adams end up?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Which NFL team has been biggest disappointment?

October 2, 2024 04:14 PM
The FNIA crew give their top disappointments through Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles leading -- or, rather, trailing -- the way.
nbc_fnia_mnfpreview_241002.jpg
4:44
Cowboys, Steelers bring questions to SNF matchup
nbc_fnia_whoeatinggood_241002.jpg
4:30
Bucs headline biggest surprises through Week 4
nbc_fnia_davantetrade_241002.jpg
4:47
Harrison: Adams would make BAL ‘best team in NFL’
nbc_psnff_ricardint_240929.jpg
4:32
Ricard is the ‘secret sauce’ of Ravens’ offense
nbc_psnff_chiefsdiscv2_240929.jpg
1:59
Chiefs can handle all hurdles thrown their way
nbc_psnff_bufbaldisc_240929.jpg
3:24
Ravens play to identity in win over Bills
nbc_fnia_speedround_240929__440847.jpg
7:49
Speed round: Week 4 tough questions
nbc_fnia_kcvslac_240929.jpg
5:10
How will Mahomes, Chiefs respond to Rice’s injury?
nbc_fnia_tampavsphi_240929.jpg
7:22
Bucs, Mayfield having plenty of fun amid 3-1 start
nbc_fnia_minvsgb_240929__202972.jpg
5:06
Packers need to better protect Love from himself?
nbc_fnia_washvsari_240929.jpg
5:17
Daniels playing like a 10-year vet for Commanders
nbc_fnia_flaccoflorio_240929.jpg
0:19
Flacco ‘wasn’t calm on the inside’ vs. Steelers
