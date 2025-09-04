Schottenheimer, Joneses linked by football family

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Felix Auger-Alissiame beats Alex de Minaur at the US Open to reach his 1st major semi since 2021
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Amanda Anisimova upsets Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open after 6-0, 6-0 loss to her in Wimbledon’s final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
UC San Diego to join West Coast Conference in 2027
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cowboys’ Schottenheimer: ‘Jerry’s been amazing’
Breaking down Underwood’s first game at Michigan
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Felix Auger-Alissiame beats Alex de Minaur at the US Open to reach his 1st major semi since 2021
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Amanda Anisimova upsets Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open after 6-0, 6-0 loss to her in Wimbledon’s final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
UC San Diego to join West Coast Conference in 2027
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cowboys’ Schottenheimer: ‘Jerry’s been amazing’
Breaking down Underwood’s first game at Michigan
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Schottenheimer, Joneses linked by football family
September 3, 2025 08:35 PM
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer sits down with Tony Dungy to talk about his connection with the Jones family, coaching Dak Prescott and more.
Related Videos
33:18
Cowboys’ Schottenheimer: ‘Jerry’s been amazing’
05:46
LeBron, Berry compare Week 1 TD scorer parlays
14:05
Week 1 RB start/sit: Pacheco, Williams, Johnson
04:28
Fantasy bold prediction: Collins finishes as WR1
04:22
Berry: Hampton will lead NFL in rushing touchdowns
01:52
NFL OROY picks: Hunter, Hampton, Chiefs’ rookie OT
03:23
Berry: Lawrence will finish as a top-10 fantasy QB
11:45
McLaurin, Moore lead Week 1 WR start/sit decisions
01:57
Colts moneyline vs. Dolphins a sneaky good bet
01:48
CAR vs. JAX in Week 1 set to go over 46.5 points
02:05
Bet Flacco over 34.5 pass attempts vs. CIN
01:47
Players to watch, X-factors: Cowboys vs. Eagles
01:49
Key players to watch: Ravens vs. Bills
05:39
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
16:53
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
07:13
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
02:11
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive
06:09
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team
12:48
Clock is ticking on McDermott’s shot with Allen
04:01
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1
04:54
Schottenheimer encourages Cowboys to ‘play free’
05:43
Jones will be biggest challenge for Schottenheimer
05:45
Why Cowboys made Schottenheimer head coach
13:08
Sirianni downplays banner to keep Eagles focused
10:41
Ojomo’s Nigerian upbringing inspires his ambition
01:35
Warren will start season as primary back
07:02
Week 1 waiver wire TEs: Strange, Smith rise to top
01:31
Brown a fantasy bargain depending on targets
13:36
Superflex draft analysis: Comparing depth, values
01:07
NFL MVP odds: Daniels, Mahomes can challenge Lamar
Latest Clips
02:41
Breaking down Underwood’s first game at Michigan
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
01:08
Walker could record ‘plenty of saves’ in September
30:47
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 11
01:43
Rays’ Caminero continuing ‘ascent to superstardom’
01:16
Relegate Kincaid to TE stream option for fantasy
01:34
Red Sox young star Anthony out with oblique injury
17:58
Analyzing pressure on Bills, Rodgers’ psyche
15:00
Irvin on Parsons trade and Cowboys documentary
01:57
Gronowski rushing yards a strong Cy-Hawk bet
02:04
Bet on Oklahoma State to struggle against Oregon
01:59
Underwood prop, Colorado lead Week 2 best bets
10:44
Report: LAC paid Leonard $28M for ‘no-show job’
02:34
Is Parsons better off with Packers?
03:24
Parsons ready to ‘focus on ball’ with Packers
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
01:35
Impact players: Boston College vs. Michigan State
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
30
Heroes, hopefuls, hot heads gather at WWT Raceway
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 10
01:32
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars
01:29
Add Tolle despite concerns with innings, schedule
01:29
Fantasy impact of Merrill’s return, Bogaerts to IL
04:28
Biggest crashes of the 2025 Pro Motocross season
14:55
Liberty in tough spot but shouldn’t panic yet
01:34
Rams’ Stafford in ‘bad spot’ vs. Texans in Week 1
01:23
Dolphins’ Hill a fantasy ‘bargain’ despite risks
07:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue