Watch Now
Cooper put in extra hours prepping with the Bills
Mike Florio provides insight on how Amari Cooper stayed late and showed up early to be as prepared for his debut with the Bills in Week 7 as possible.
Up Next
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
Jason Garrett catches up with Amon-Ra St. Brown immediately after handing the Vikings their first loss of the season to unpack how the Lions prepared and why Dan Campbell's energy is infectious.
Kornacki breaks down Jets’ good fortune in PA
Kornacki breaks down Jets' good fortune in PA
Western Pennsylvania has been "fertile ground" for Jets stars over the years, as Steve Kornacki breaks down ahead of New York's matchup with the Steelers.
Tomlin breaks down competing against Rodgers
Tomlin breaks down competing against Rodgers
Ahead of the New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup on Sunday Night Football, Mike Tomlin discusses why it's "fun and unique" to coach against Aaron Rodgers.
Adams’ arrival, Fields vs. Russ duel headline SNF
Adams' arrival, Fields vs. Russ duel headline SNF
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth dive into the myriad storylines swirling around the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 7 showdown on Sunday Night Football.
Jones was ‘bullying’ radio show hosts in interview
Jones was 'bullying' radio show hosts in interview
The FNIA crew reacts to Jerry Jones' remarks to local radio show hosts in an interview, and explain why the Dallas Cowboys owner was in the wrong.
Who will finish on top of red-hot NFC North?
Who will finish on top of red-hot NFC North?
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth analyze the stacked NFC North and predict which team will win the division.
Is Cooper the No. 1 WR that Bills and Allen need?
Is Cooper the No. 1 WR that Bills and Allen need?
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss whether Josh Allen finally has the alpha wide receiver he needs after the Bills traded for Amari Cooper.
Adams addition ‘injects positivity’ into Jets
Adams addition 'injects positivity' into Jets
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down the Jets' move for Davante Adams, explaining why New York's playmakers will have more opportunities after the trade.
NFL midterm grades: BAL, GB, PHI, DAL, TB, HOU, SF
NFL midterm grades: BAL, GB, PHI, DAL, TB, HOU, SF
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy explain to Jac Collinsworth how they have evaluated a handful of top teams after six weeks of regular-season play.
Rookie QB midterm grades: Williams, Daniels, Nix
Rookie QB midterm grades: Williams, Daniels, Nix
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy explain to Jac Collinsworth how the three rookie QBs who have started since Week 1 have held up against expectations so far.
Chase: We need to ‘lock in, make a run now’
Chase: We need to ‘lock in, make a run now’
Ja’Marr Chase joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to unpack his relationship with Joe Burrow, what has impressed him most about Chase Brown and more.