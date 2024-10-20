 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dominion Energy Charity Classic 2024 - Final Round
Tim O’Neal finally breaks through with first PGA Tour Champions win
reddick_flips.jpg
Results, points, Championship 4 picture after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
NASCAR: South Point 400
What drivers said after 2024 Las Vegas NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Joey Logano

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_241020.jpg
Cup Series drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_cupvegas_241020.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_hamlin_241020.jpg
Hamlin: Las Vegas was ‘not a clean day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dominion Energy Charity Classic 2024 - Final Round
Tim O’Neal finally breaks through with first PGA Tour Champions win
reddick_flips.jpg
Results, points, Championship 4 picture after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
NASCAR: South Point 400
What drivers said after 2024 Las Vegas NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Joey Logano

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_241020.jpg
Cup Series drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_cupvegas_241020.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_hamlin_241020.jpg
Hamlin: Las Vegas was ‘not a clean day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Cooper put in extra hours prepping with the Bills

October 20, 2024 07:48 PM
Mike Florio provides insight on how Amari Cooper stayed late and showed up early to be as prepared for his debut with the Bills in Week 7 as possible.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_detstbrownft_241020.jpg
2:49
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kornackijetspa_241020.jpg
0:59
Kornacki breaks down Jets’ good fortune in PA
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tomlinonrodgers_241017.jpg
1:02
Tomlin breaks down competing against Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_jetssteelerspreview_241016.jpg
7:06
Adams’ arrival, Fields vs. Russ duel headline SNF
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_jerryjones_241016.jpg
5:32
Jones was ‘bullying’ radio show hosts in interview
Now Playing
USATSI_24485358.jpg
7:25
Who will finish on top of red-hot NFC North?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_amaricooper_241016.jpg
2:57
Is Cooper the No. 1 WR that Bills and Allen need?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_davanteadams_241016.jpg
6:02
Adams addition ‘injects positivity’ into Jets
Now Playing
midterms__125410.jpg
11:20
NFL midterm grades: BAL, GB, PHI, DAL, TB, HOU, SF
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_rookieqbgrades_241014.jpg
5:17
Rookie QB midterm grades: Williams, Daniels, Nix
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_chaseint_241013.jpg
6:59
Chase: We need to ‘lock in, make a run now’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_gamebreakdown_241013.jpg
3:01
Bengals’ defense steps up in SNF win over Giants
Now Playing