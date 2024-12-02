Watch Now
Bills 'are built' for tough weather conditions
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth how the Bills have built a defense that can stick with anybody, where Josh Allen's MVP case stands, remaining schedules for Buffalo and the 49ers and more.
NFL teams that took care of business in Week 13
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth why there were a number of games in Week 13 that were important wins, regardless of the score or how ugly they may have looked.
Rousseau explains how snow impacted field traction
Greg Rousseau joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to shed light on how taking that first step was different given the snow, what makes the environment so fun in Buffalo and more.
AFC playoff picture highlighted by Bills, Chiefs
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth unpack the upcoming schedules for the Bills and Chiefs to examine which AFC powerhouse will have the edge entering the playoffs.
Speed Round: Confidence level for Bucs, Seahawks
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to discuss their confidence level for a few playoff hopefuls through Week 13, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.
Vikings ‘stick with game plan’ to defeat Cardinals
The FNIA crew react to the Minnesota Vikings' comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, and how the coaching staff continues to show "calmness" when the team is behind.
PIT ‘pushing buttons’ to get most out of Wilson
FNIA breaks down the Steelers offensive explosion in their victory over the Bengals, discussing how the Pittsburgh coaching staff is pushing all the right buttons to get the most out of quarterback Russell Wilson.
Eagles ‘playing together’ during winning streak
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Eagles defeating the Ravens to push their winning streak to eight games, and debate whether Baltimore should move on from kicker Justin Tucker.
Williams TD is ‘farthest I’ve ever run in my life’
Mike Florio provides insight on Leonard Williams’ huge pick-six in Week 13 against the Jets, as well as the note he had about Aaron Rodgers postgame.
FNIA FaceTime: Harris shares why Tomlin is special
Devin McCourty calls up Najee Harris to share how Mike Tomlin is like a father figure but also a best friend, unpack the Steelers' 44-38 win over the Bengals and more.
Allen: Bills ‘internally driven’ amid playoff push
Josh Allen chats with Jason Garrett about his development as a player, the mindset it takes to play in Buffalo’s intense weather conditions and why the Bills are primed for a deep playoff run this season.
Allen says he and McDermott have ‘grown together’
Josh Allen talks with Jason Garrett about the mentality of the Buffalo Bills, his relationship with head coach Sean McDermott and more.