Watch Now
Johnson would take Bears offense to 'next level'
The Football Night in America crew discuss why the Chicago Bears should target Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, and analyze the top coaches on the market this offseason.
Up Next
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison check in on the NFC playoff picture, sharing why they "trust" Baker Mayfield and the Bucs over the Falcons in the NFC South and who may come out top in the West.
Allen, Saquon eatin’ good in NFL MVP race
Allen, Saquon eatin' good in NFL MVP race
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy explain how Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley are both eatin' good enough to earn the 2024 NFL MVP award.
NFL ‘sends a message’ with Al-Shaair suspension
NFL 'sends a message' with Al-Shaair suspension
FNIA reacts to the NFL's three-game suspension of Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair, explaining why the decision was a "great call" by the league and something that needed to send a message.
NFL teams that took care of business in Week 13
NFL teams that took care of business in Week 13
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth why there were a number of games in Week 13 that were important wins, regardless of the score or how ugly they may have looked.
Rousseau explains how snow impacted field traction
Rousseau explains how snow impacted field traction
Greg Rousseau joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to shed light on how taking that first step was different given the snow, what makes the environment so fun in Buffalo and more.
AFC playoff picture highlighted by Bills, Chiefs
AFC playoff picture highlighted by Bills, Chiefs
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth unpack the upcoming schedules for the Bills and Chiefs to examine which AFC powerhouse will have the edge entering the playoffs.
Bills ‘are built’ for tough weather conditions
Bills 'are built' for tough weather conditions
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth how the Bills have built a defense that can stick with anybody, where Josh Allen's MVP case stands, remaining schedules for Buffalo and the 49ers and more.
Speed Round: Confidence level for Bucs, Seahawks
Speed Round: Confidence level for Bucs, Seahawks
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to discuss their confidence level for a few playoff hopefuls through Week 13, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.
Vikings ‘stick with game plan’ to defeat Cardinals
Vikings 'stick with game plan' to defeat Cardinals
The FNIA crew react to the Minnesota Vikings' comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, and how the coaching staff continues to show "calmness" when the team is behind.
PIT ‘pushing buttons’ to get most out of Wilson
PIT 'pushing buttons' to get most out of Wilson
FNIA breaks down the Steelers offensive explosion in their victory over the Bengals, discussing how the Pittsburgh coaching staff is pushing all the right buttons to get the most out of quarterback Russell Wilson.
Eagles ‘playing together’ during winning streak
Eagles 'playing together' during winning streak
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Eagles defeating the Ravens to push their winning streak to eight games, and debate whether Baltimore should move on from kicker Justin Tucker.