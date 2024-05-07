 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 World Amateur Team Championships - Eisenhower Trophy
Vandy’s Gordon Sargent among Ben Hogan Award finalists
IndyCar Will Power pole
Despites suspensions, Team Penske IndyCar driver Will Power remains confident, determined
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Louis Oosthuizen reportedly declines PGA invite because of personal commitments

Top Clips

nbc_nas_kansasintlcalls_240507.jpg
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas
nbc_golf_gt_shawintv_240507.jpg
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gt_lewishitreax_240507.jpg
Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 World Amateur Team Championships - Eisenhower Trophy
Vandy’s Gordon Sargent among Ben Hogan Award finalists
IndyCar Will Power pole
Despites suspensions, Team Penske IndyCar driver Will Power remains confident, determined
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Louis Oosthuizen reportedly declines PGA invite because of personal commitments

Top Clips

nbc_nas_kansasintlcalls_240507.jpg
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas
nbc_golf_gt_shawintv_240507.jpg
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gt_lewishitreax_240507.jpg
Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms explains process behind 2024 QB rankings

May 7, 2024 11:50 AM
Chris Simms discusses the thought process behind how he constructs his 2024 NFL quarterback rankings, which releases on Monday, May 13.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_storytime_v2_240507.jpg
6:53
FNIA Storytime: Breaking down Tom Brady’s roast
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_teamoffseasonhelp_240507.jpg
9:48
Which teams helped themselves in the offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_freeagents_240507.jpg
12:56
Landing spots for top NFL free agents
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_storytime_v2_240430.jpg
10:24
FNIA Storytime: What’s life like for NFL rookies?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_favpickotherrounds_240430.jpg
3:32
Mitchell, Walker among best picks from Rounds 2-7
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_favfirstround_240430.jpg
5:52
Top round 1 picks: Vikings’ Turner, Chiefs’ Worthy
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240430.jpg
6:23
Why offense dominated Round 1 of NFL draft
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_coachqbs_240430.jpg
31:58
Here’s what coaches should plan for their new QBs
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_falconspenix_240428.jpg
5:06
Why Falcons’ gamble on ‘special’ Penix made sense
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_rnds4to7reax_240429.jpg
9:28
Trotter Jr., Travis among notable late-round picks
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_draftday1bestselections_240428.jpg
10:33
Giants, Bears bolster WR room in Round 1 of draft
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_headscratchers_240429.jpg
9:50
Alt to LAC, Bowers to LV are head scratching picks
Now Playing