Bengals are ‘struggling to find their way’
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor discuss what the Bengals must do to get out of their rut, explaining why Joe Burrow Co. must make changes to bounce back from a 1-4 start.
49ers let one slip away vs. Cardinals in Week 5
The FNIA crew discuss the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, analyzing how Kyle Shanahan's squad has got off to a slow start after a Super Bowl appearance last season.
Breaking down Van Ginkel’s pick-six vs. Rodgers
Mike Florio dissects how Minnesota Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel rallied in his second pick-six of the season against the New York Jets in London.
Update on Allen after injury vs. Texans
Mike Florio provides the latest on Josh Allen after the Buffalo Bills quarterback was injured but returned to the game in Week 5 against the Houston Texans.
Is it time for Browns to bench Watson?
The FNIA crew break down Deshaun Watson's latest performance for the Cleveland Browns, explaining why they believe Jameis Winston needs to be inserted as starting quarterback for the time being.
Should Bills be ‘concerned’ after loss to Texans?
Chris Simms, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Maria Taylor break down the Bills vs. Texans game in Week 5, discussing Josh Allen's performance and what Buffalo must improve on going forward.
Ravens’ Henry joins Hall of Fame company
Mike Florio caught up with Derrick Henry after Baltimore's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to discuss how the Ravens running back joined elite company after topping 10,000 career rushing yards and 100 touchdowns.
How Greene made Snoop Dogg a Steelers fan for life
Snoop Dogg joins the Football Night in America crew to share why Mean Joe Greene played a huge role in him becoming a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Daniels FaceTimes Florio to discuss historic start
Jayden Daniels hops on FaceTime with Mike Florio to break down the Commanders' win vs. the Browns and his name being in MVP talks just five games into his rookie season.
Watt’s ability ‘to rise up’ helps define him
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sits down with Tony Dungy to share his thoughts on All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt and what defines the former Defensive Player of the Year on the field.
Tomlin, Dungy break down film on Watt, Lamb
Mike Tomlin and Tony Dungy break down game film on All-Pros T.J. Watt and CeeDee Lamb ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Which NFL team has been biggest disappointment?
The FNIA crew give their top disappointments through Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles leading -- or, rather, trailing -- the way.