Mitchell, Walker among best picks from Rounds 2-7
Devin and Jason McCourty share some favorite picks from Rds. 2-7 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Adonai Mitchell to the Indianapolis Colts, Devontez Walker to the Baltimore Ravens and Ryan Flournoy to the Dallas Cowboys.
Why Falcons’ gamble on ‘special’ Penix made sense
Devin McCourty, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth explain why the Atlanta Falcons may have been right to draft QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Trotter Jr., Travis among notable late-round picks
From the Philadelphia Eagles landing offensive and defensive help to the New York Jets adding a young QB, see which squads made the most of the later rounds in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Giants, Bears bolster WR room in Round 1 of draft
The New York Giants and Chicago Bears took advantage of a loaded WR class in the 2024 NFL Draft, and FNIA shares other picks from Round 1 that impressed them most.
Alt to LAC, Bowers to LV are head scratching picks
The FNIA crew reveal their biggest head scratchers from the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighting Joe Alt to the Chargers, Trey Benson to the Cardinals and Brock Bowers to the Raiders.
Coleman, McConkey lead best picks of Round 2-3
The FNIA crew discusses the best picks from Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, citing Keon Coleman, Ladd McConkey, Blake Corum and others who are poised to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
Is LV eyeing its ‘cornerstone player’ in draft?
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss the state of the quarterback room in Las Vegas and ponder if the Raiders will look for their "cornerstone player" in the draft or continue building elsewhere.
Patriots face a conundrum at No. 3 draft pick
As the Patriots look to work their way back to the NFL postseason, should they take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick or trade that pick to bolster the entire roster?
Garrett: Williams’ instincts are ‘off the charts’
Jason Garrett explains why Caleb Williams' "off the chart" instincts make him a "rare physical talent" and a cut above other high-profile QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
How Daniels, Maye would fit in Commanders offense
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss the pressure facing the Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick before highlighting Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye's potential fits in Washington.
Dungy recounts life-changing phone call from Noll
Tony Dungy thinks back to the 1977 NFL Draft, where he revisits his feelings after going undrafted and what it was like to get a call from the legendary Chuck Noll just a day later.
Fill in the Blank: Best late-round draft steals
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss which players they think will be the best late-round steals in the 2024 NFL Draft as well as which QB they believe will have the strongest rookie campaign.