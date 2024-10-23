Watch Now
Hopkins will 'open up' Chiefs' offense
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the Chiefs trading for DeAndre Hopkins, explaining how the move helps a Kansas City squad that has been impacted by injuries.
How will Bucs respond to Godwin, Evans injuries?
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the most notable injuries from Week 7, breaking down how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can recover after injuries to their two best pass-catchers.
Commanders, Ravens lead most impressive teams
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down why the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers are playing their best football through Week 7 of the NFL season.
Inside Berry’s MNF Love/Hate for Week 7
With a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 7, Matthew Berry reveals why he's eyeing J.K. Dobbins and Baker Mayfield but has some concerns about the Bucs backfield.
Jets didn’t execute the ‘little things’ well
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth discuss how Aaron Rodgers' two interceptions affected the Jets' energy, what adjustments New York needs to make and more.
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Maria Taylor and Matthew Berry react to the Green Bay Packers defensive performance and analyze how they were able to slow down C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans offense.
Freiermuth lauds Wilson, Fields both after SNF win
Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth joins the Peacock Sunday Night Football Final set after the Steelers' commanding 37-15 win over the Jets in Week 7.
Steelers are thriving under Tomlin’s stability
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth unpack how the Steelers consistently have found ways to win despite changes at QB and why they continue to build more confidence week after week.
Speed Round: Is Josh Allen on track to win MVP?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles offense getting back on track in Week 7 and debate whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen should be the NFL MVP favorite.
Goff’s ‘maturation’ showed in Lions win vs. MIN
The FNIA crew analyze the Detroit Lions' comeback win against the Minnesota Vikings and discuss how quarterback Jared Goff is playing at an MVP-level for the first-place Lions.
Chiefs ‘show championship traits’ in Week 7 win
The FNIA crew breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, discussing how the defending Super Bowl champions have stayed undefeated by finding different ways to win each week.
Cooper put in extra hours prepping with the Bills
Mike Florio provides insight on how Amari Cooper stayed late and showed up early to be as prepared for his debut with the Bills in Week 7 as possible.