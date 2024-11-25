Watch Now
Dolphins looking to break narratives vs. Packers
Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett preview the Thanksgiving night matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, explaining what Tua Tagovailoa and Co. have to prove at Lambeau Field.
Use of boundary camera adds new wrinkle to NFL
Mike Florio reports on the use of boundary cameras in the NFL, explaining how they can only be used for "official reviews" since they aren't present in every stadium just yet.
Commanders ‘fall off a Kliff’ in loss to Cowboys
The FNIA crew react to the Washington Commanders' third straight loss, evaluating why the offense has been struggling in the second half of the season under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Chiefs ‘escape’ Carolina with victory in Week 12
FNIA breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-27 road victory over the Carolina Panthers and how the defending Super Bowl champions keep finding ways to "escape" with wins this season.
49ers in ‘trouble’ after embarrassing loss to GB
The Football Night in America crew analyze the 49ers' blowout loss to the Packers in Week 12, discussing why San Francisco could be in serious trouble as they sit in last place in the NFC West.
RB Jones’ 14-yard catch shows genius of O’Connell
Mike Florio shares insight on why Aaron Jones' 14-yard reception in the fourth quarter showed the genius of coach Kevin O'Connell, also touching on how players sometimes "read stuff" online and on social media.
Unpacking Jones’ options for his future
Mike Florio explains to Maria Taylor why Baker Mayfield did the signature Tommy DeVito hand gesture, as well as where Daniel Jones could be headed and why signing to a practice squad could be a viable option.
FaceTime with Parsons: 4th quarter ‘made no sense’
Maria Taylor calls up Micah Parsons after a nail-biter against the Commanders to unpack why the fourth quarter what so chaotic, what it was like to face Dan Quinn and more.
Brown: Barkley has been ‘everything’ for Eagles
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown sits down with Devin McCourty to discuss what Saquon Barkley has meant to the team, Jalen Hurts' leadership and why Philadelphia is focusing on one game at a time.
Brown talks leadership role, playing with Barkley
A.J. Brown sits down with Devin McCourty to discuss why things are clicking for the Philadelphia Eagles, the strong play of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts and his leadership role with the team.
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy reveal their picks across the AFC and NFC for biggest surprises of the NFL season so far, including the Bengals' 4-7 record, the Steelers' success, and much more.
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist
Rodney Harrison reacts to being named a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 with Tony Dungy and notable others on the ballot.
Can Rams minimize Saquon, Eagles pass rush on SNF?
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Los Angeles to take face the Rams on SNF in Week 12, and Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison lay out the importance of minimizing Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' pass rush.