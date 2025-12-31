 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_cwebbnewride_251229.jpg
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 5: Cooper Webb
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
reliaquest bowl
Iowa holds off Vanderbilt’s comeback bid for 34-27 victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl
Syndication: The Register Guard
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_nnaji_251231.jpg
‘Confusion is reigning supreme’ with CBB rules
nbc_nba_minvsatl_jjhl_251231.jpg
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
nbc_fnia_toplay_251231.jpg
Dungy: ‘Makes sense’ for Chargers to sit Herbert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Maye leads MVP odds after Stafford's MNF loss

December 31, 2025 04:38 PM
Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth break down the current MVP odds and discuss why New England's Drake Maye has surpassed Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford in the race.

nbc_fnia_toplay_251231.jpg
05:06
Dungy: ‘Makes sense’ for Chargers to sit Herbert
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffs_251231.jpg
12:46
Reviewing the NFC Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18
nbc_fnia_cotyrace_251231.jpg
02:44
49ers Shanahan making a case for coach of the year
nbc_fnia_balpitprvw_251231.jpg
05:13
How should Ravens, Steelers approach Week 18 game?
nbc_berry_maliknabersV2_251231.jpg
11:38
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
nbc_berry_omarionhampton_251231.jpg
04:48
Hampton was ‘exactly what we thought he would be’
nbc_berry_newyearsresolutionsV2_251231.jpg
04:12
Berry: Wait to draft your QB in fantasy next year
nbc_berry_bonix_251231.jpg
01:59
Bet on Nix, Broncos to fall short of Super Bowl
nbc_berry_christianmccaffery_251231.jpg
12:49
Is McCaffrey a top-five fantasy option in 2026?
nbc_berry_bijan_251231.jpg
09:35
Robinson, Taylor headline 2026 fantasy rankings
nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
01:28
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
03:00
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
02:09
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsraiders_251231.jpg
01:30
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_dolphinspatriots_251231.jpg
02:13
NFL Week 18 Preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_cardinalsrams_251231.jpg
01:51
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
nbc_csu_chargersbroncos_251231.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_bearslions_251231.jpg
02:49
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions vs. Bears
nbc_csu_jetsbills_251231.jpg
02:29
NFL Week 18 Preview: Jets vs. Bills
nbc_csu_cowboysgiants_251231.jpg
01:01
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_csu_titansjaguars_251231.jpg
01:48
NFL Week 18 Preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_packersvikings_251231.jpg
02:24
NFL Week 18 Preview: Packers vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_coltstexans_251231.jpg
02:42
NFL Week 18 Preview: Colts vs. Texans
nbc_csu_brownsbengals_251231.jpg
02:06
NFL Week 18 Preview: Browns vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_saintsfalcons_251231.jpg
04:02
NFL Week 18 Preview: Saints vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_seahawks49ers_251231.jpg
06:05
NFL Week 18 Preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_panthersbucs_251231.jpg
04:54
NFL Week 18 Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers
nbc_bte_dalnyg_251231.jpg
01:35
Prescott should take advantage of poor NYG defense
nbc_bte_lacden_251231.jpg
01:53
Denver defense should overrun Chargers’ Lance
nbc_pff_balpit_251231.jpg
01:50
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Steelers

Latest Clips

nbc_mcbb_nnaji_251231.jpg
02:36
‘Confusion is reigning supreme’ with CBB rules
nbc_nba_minvsatl_jjhl_251231.jpg
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
nbc_wcbb_uclavspsu_251231.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6v3_251231.jpg
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
nbc_nba_enjoybb_cbbtalk_251231.jpg
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_allstarvotingrxn_251231.jpg
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
nbc_nba_enjoybb_rumormills_251231.jpg
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
nbc_roto_white_251231.jpg
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
nbc_roto_riversherbertv2_251231.jpg
01:24
LAC’s Herbert, IND’s Rivers will sit out Week 18
keyonte_george_roto.jpg
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_kittlev2_251231.jpg
01:19
49ers’ Kittle ‘has a chance’ to play vs. Seahawks
nbc_roto_porzingis_251231.jpg
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
nbc_roto_stafford_251231.jpg
01:20
Stafford will play in Week 18 vs. Cardinals
nbc_enjoy_resolutions_251231.jpg
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s resolutions
nbc_enjoy_cbbtransfer_251231.jpg
05:41
Andresen on Baylor signing a former NBA draft pick
nbc_bte_alaind_251231.jpg
01:21
Lean on Hoosiers to cover vs. Alabama in CFP
nbc_bte_orett_251231.jpg
01:30
Oregon QB Moore, RB Whittington among best bets
nbc_bte_missgeo_251231.jpg
01:24
Bet over on Georgia RB Bowens’ rushing line
nbc_bte_miaohio_251231.jpg
01:02
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards
nbc_bte_mvpfavsV2_251231.jpg
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
nbc_pff_orett_251231.jpg
01:08
CFP Preview: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon
nbc_pff_scenarios_251231.jpg
01:39
Analyzing playoff scenarios for Week 18
nbc_pff_alaind_251231.jpg
01:07
CFP Preview: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_251231.jpg
01:40
Unpacking Crosby’s status with Raiders
nbc_pft_jerryjones_251231.jpg
01:15
Jones plans to speak with Pickens about contract
nbc_pft_shoughintv_251231.jpg
14:41
Shough breaks down his growth with Saints
nbc_pft_livedraft_251231.jpg
11:21
PFT Draft: Who needs to finish the season strong?
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_251231.jpg
05:32
What is source of Eagles’ offensive struggles?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251231.jpg
09:15
PFT power rankings: Eagles rise, Rams fall
nbc_pft_offensiveroy_251231.jpg
02:49
Saints have been ‘impressive’ with Shough starting