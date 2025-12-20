 Skip navigation
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Los Angles Kings trade center Phillip Danault to Montreal Canadiens for second-round pick
2026 Arenacross AZ Team Solitaire.jpg
Team Solitaire will compete in both Supercross and Arenacross for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen celebrates.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 8: Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk
nbc_pl_bouburnley_251220.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley MWK 17
nbc_pl_brewolhl_251220.jpg
Extended Highlights: Wolves v. Brentford MWK 17

Talkin' Ball: Maye on second year leap for NE

December 20, 2025 11:58 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye sits down with Devin McCourty discussing his second season in the NFL, playing for Mike Vrabel and more.

coltsriversoffensefantasy.jpg
02:04
Colts’ limitations loom ahead of matchup vs. 49ers
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251219.jpg
03:36
Worthy among solid fantasy flex options in Week 16
nbc_week16injuriespart3_251219.jpg
06:45
Who can HOU rely on if Marks misses with injury?
nbc_week16injuriespart1_251219.jpg
07:37
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense vs. TEN
nbc_week16injuriespart2_251219.jpg
03:47
MHJ’s return will hamper Wilson’s fantasy value
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251219.jpg
02:08
Gainwell becoming a consistent fantasy RB option
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251219.jpg
02:45
Hampton, Rivers among NFL Week 16 best prop bets
nbc_ffhh_tnf_seahawks_251219.jpg
02:57
Can RB Walker be trusted in fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_tnf_puka_251219.jpg
09:31
Nacua, Smith-Njigba live up to the moment on TNF
nbc_roto_bestbet_251219.jpg
02:07
Target Rivers’ INTs, Titans spread in NFL Week 16
nbc_roto_week16_bestbet_251219.jpg
01:03
NFL Week 16 best bets include Bears, Lions
nbc_roto_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
01:48
Patriots getting too many points vs. Ravens on SNF
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
04:09
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
07:21
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
01:40
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_caleb_pack_bears_251219.jpg
02:29
Bears’ Williams is ascending to being a top QB
charbonnet.jpg
11:41
Inside SEA Charbonnet’s wacky fumble recovery
nbc_pft_jags_broncos_251219.jpg
03:12
Holley: Nix playing well ahead of game vs. Jaguars
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251219.jpg
03:01
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 16
nbc_pft_puka_apology_stream_251219.jpg
16:04
Nacua apologizes for antisemitic gesture
sam_darnold_3.jpg
05:52
Rams-Seahawks one of the games of the year
nbc_pft_tombrady_251219.jpg
06:53
Could Brady play in NFL right now at 48 years old?
nbc_pft_samdarnold_251219.jpg
02:28
Holley: TNF was the full Darnold experience
nbc_pft_kyle_shanahan_251219.jpg
04:28
49ers can secure top seed in NFC with three wins
nbc_pft_2ptconversion_121925.jpg
05:46
Seahawks’ bold call for two-point try pays off
nbc_pft_ramsfailedrecovery_251219.jpg
15:13
Rams failed fumble recovery brings teaching moment
nbc_pft_analytics2pt_251219.jpg
08:38
Florio: SEA knew they were going for two in OT
nbc_roto_rice_251218.jpg
01:24
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense in fantasy
drakelondon.jpg
01:26
London a fantasy must-start if good to go vs. ARI
rjharvey.jpg
01:13
How will Harvey perform against elite JAC defense?

nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
02:57
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk
nbc_pl_bouburnley_251220.jpg
09:59
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley MWK 17
nbc_pl_brewolhl_251220.jpg
08:17
Extended Highlights: Wolves v. Brentford MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcwhu_251220.jpg
10:31
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. West Ham MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251220.jpg
01:24
Lewis-Potter nets brace with calm finish v. Wolves
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251220.jpg
01:13
Broja heads in late equalizer for Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251220.jpg
01:34
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251220.jpg
01:15
Haaland slots home Man City’s third over West Ham
nbc_pl_bregoal1_251220.jpg
01:22
Lewis-Potter makes Wolves pay for defensive mishap
nbc_pl_howeintv_251220.jpg
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE
nbc_pl_chenewhl_251220.jpg
12:14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Chelsea MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251220.jpg
01:34
Reijnders blasts Man City to 2-0 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_chenewstudiov2_251220.jpg
01:52
Maresca ‘deserves’ credit for CHE draw v. NEW
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251220.jpg
01:19
Haaland tucks away rebound to put Man City on top
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251220.jpg
01:10
Pedro’s clinical run levels CHE at two-all v. NEW
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251220.jpg
49
James’ ‘perfect’ free kick pulls one back for CHE
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251220.jpg
03:40
Woltemade’s clever finish doubles Newcastle’s lead
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251220.jpg
01:31
Woltemade pounces on rebound to give NEW 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_pregameenzointv_251220.jpg
03:56
Maresca has ‘to be careful’ with cryptic words
nbc_nba_okcvsmin_anthl_251219.jpg
02:07
HLs: Edwards carries T-Wolves to win in his return
nbc_nba_chivscle_garlandhl_251219.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Garland goes off for 35 points in loss
nbc_nba_phivsnyk_maxeyhl_251219.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Maxey drops 30 points in 76ers’ win
nbc_nba_sasvsatl_wembyhl_251219.jpg
02:00
HLs: Wembanyama leads Spurs to victory over Hawks
nbc_nba_miavsbos_whitehl_251219.jpg
01:53
HLs: White drains career-high 10 3-pointers
oly_sbmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251219.jpg
06:21
Yamada victorious in men’s halfpipe at Copper
oly_sbwhp_choiwin_251219.jpg
06:44
Choi wins snowboard halfpipe at Copper; Kim 3rd
nbc_roto_meyers_251219.jpg
01:34
Meyers ‘quickly became a trusted option’ for Jags
nbc_roto_darnold_251219.jpg
01:23
Darnold now ‘matchup resilient’ for fantasy finals
nbc_roto_puka_251219.jpg
01:19
Nacua shatters fantasy numbers against Seahawks