Watch Now
Changing of NFL coaching guard could be temporary
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss the coaching landscape in the NFL and why Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll could be back in the league during the 2025 hiring cycle.
Up Next
Dungy: Coaching against Sanders was ‘my nightmare’
Dungy: Coaching against Sanders was 'my nightmare'
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss why watching Iowa star Caitlin Clark dominate against LSU in the NCAA Tournament gave them visions of Barry Sanders and Tom Brady.
McCourty, Dungy share favorite NFL draft memories
McCourty, Dungy share favorite NFL draft memories
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy look back on their careers and share their favorite stories from throughout the NFL draft process.
Five coaches who could win one game right now
Five coaches who could win one game right now
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy break down the top five active coaches they believe could win one game right now, including Andy Reid, Sean McVay, Mike Tomlin and more.
Where Jets stand in AFC East after offseason moves
Where Jets stand in AFC East after offseason moves
FNIA examines the New York Jets key offseason moves and where the roster ranks among the AFC East after adding Haason Reddick, Mike Williams and Tyron Smith, among others.
Morris, Cousins combination can ‘fire up’ Falcons
Morris, Cousins combination can 'fire up' Falcons
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss the coaches in new situations they are most excited to watch in 2024, including Raheem Morris with the Atlanta Falcons and Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL teams begin offseason programs this week
NFL teams begin offseason programs this week
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss the energy and excitement that surrounds the start of NFL offseason programs, which officially begin this week for the Falcons, Chargers and Commanders.
Storytime: Favorite NFL draft day memories
Storytime: Favorite NFL draft day memories
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett share their favorite draft day memories from the perspective of a player and coach.
From Chiefs to Lions, who’s in NFL’s ‘Final Four’?
From Chiefs to Lions, who's in NFL's 'Final Four'?
In the spirit of March Madness, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett pick their NFL Final Four.
What goes into evaluating prospects during pro day
What goes into evaluating prospects during pro day
Jason Garrett reflects on his process evaluating prospects at pro days, and Devin McCourty thinks back to his own pre-draft experience.
Garrett: What it’s like inside NFL owners meetings
Garrett: What it's like inside NFL owners meetings
Jason Garrett talks to Devin McCourty about his experience within the annual NFL owners meetings.
Hip-drop tackle ban is better for NFL in long run
Hip-drop tackle ban is better for NFL in long run
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett debate the merits and practicality of the NFL's ban on the hip-drop tackle.