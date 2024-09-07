How will the Eagles replace Kelce's leadership?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nitrocross 2024-25 Rd 01 Richmond Robin Larsson jumps.jpg
Nitrocross races into the future beginning this weekend at Richmond Raceway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_rtf_coloradonebraska_240905_copy.jpg
How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 2 matchup
Omega European Masters 2024 - Day Two
Matt Wallace fires 62 to move four clear of Alex Fitzpatrick in Switzerland

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_goodellintv_240906.jpg
Goodell explains vision for international growth
nbc_fnia_contenders_240906__533413.jpg
Lions, 49ers headline NFC’s top contenders
nbc_fnia_florio_bengals_240906.jpg
Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nitrocross 2024-25 Rd 01 Richmond Robin Larsson jumps.jpg
Nitrocross races into the future beginning this weekend at Richmond Raceway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_rtf_coloradonebraska_240905_copy.jpg
How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 2 matchup
Omega European Masters 2024 - Day Two
Matt Wallace fires 62 to move four clear of Alex Fitzpatrick in Switzerland

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_goodellintv_240906.jpg
Goodell explains vision for international growth
nbc_fnia_contenders_240906__533413.jpg
Lions, 49ers headline NFC’s top contenders
nbc_fnia_florio_bengals_240906.jpg
Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

How will the Eagles replace Kelce's leadership?

September 6, 2024 08:01 PM
The Football Night in America crew analyze how the Philadelphia Eagles will replace Jason Kelce, discussing the importance of his leadership and knowledge in the trenches.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_goodellintv_240906.jpg
2:23
Goodell explains vision for international growth
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_contenders_240906__533413.jpg
1:30
Lions, 49ers headline NFC’s top contenders
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florio_bengals_240906.jpg
0:34
Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florio_rasheerice_240905.jpg
0:45
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
6:33
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
3:45
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
2:38
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_sirianniinterview_240904.jpg
31:02
Sirianni on ‘tush push,’ expectations for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kelceandjurgens_240904.jpg
6:31
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_loveclip_240903.jpg
4:07
Love counts Vick and others as QB inspiration
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_loveinterview_240903.jpg
17:55
Snapshots of Love’s life via social media
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_seanmcvayshort_240831.jpg
5:15
McVay on Rams’ double downfield threats
Now Playing