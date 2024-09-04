 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Alabama
Report: LSU running back John Emery sidelined again by an ACL tear
Dodgers vs. Angels Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 4
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Martin Truex Jr. set to run 2025 Daytona 500, have former crew chief Cole Pearn return

Kelly loses his cool after LSU’s upset loss to USC
Unpacking Notre Dame’s victory over Texas A&M
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Kelly loses his cool after LSU’s upset loss to USC
Unpacking Notre Dame’s victory over Texas A&M
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Sirianni on 'tush push,' expectations for 2024

September 4, 2024 03:34 PM
Nick Sirianni tells Tony Dungy about his vision for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, Jalen Hurts' progression as a quarterback, the team's patented "tush push" and more.
6:31
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
4:07
Love counts Vick and others as QB inspiration
17:55
Snapshots of Love’s life via social media
5:15
McVay on Rams’ double downfield threats
23:39
Film room analysis with Rams’ McVay on Kupp, Nacua
3:15
A youth football loss changed Williams’ motivation
14:47
Williams pushed by dream of becoming greatest QB
4:43
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
24:58
Mahomes-Reid connection strong heading into season
2:41
Dolphins, Cowboys may not be true contenders
3:54
Speed Round: 2024 NFL season preview
2:06
Harbaugh, Morris could be difference on new teams
