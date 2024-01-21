 Skip navigation
Top News

Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines
2024 NASCAR Production Days
Reigning Cup champ Ryan Blaney enjoys last few rewards before focusing on new season
NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule Breakdown

nbc_wcbb_iowavousehl_240121.jpg
WBB Highlights: OSU tops No. 2 Iowa in OT thriller
GettyImages-1949723731_copy.jpg
Lowe Down: ‘Foamgate’ free kick was ‘clever!’
nbc_pl_plupdate_240121.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool pick Bournemouth apart

Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines
2024 NASCAR Production Days
Reigning Cup champ Ryan Blaney enjoys last few rewards before focusing on new season
NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule Breakdown

nbc_wcbb_iowavousehl_240121.jpg
WBB Highlights: OSU tops No. 2 Iowa in OT thriller
GettyImages-1949723731_copy.jpg
Lowe Down: 'Foamgate' free kick was 'clever!'
nbc_pl_plupdate_240121.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool pick Bournemouth apart

Florio: Johnson a 'favorite' for Commanders HC job

January 21, 2024 02:43 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on Lions OC Ben Johnson's head coaching opportunities and explains why many in league circles believe he's likely to land with the Washington Commanders.
nbc_fnia_mayfieldintv_240120.jpg
6:28
Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
2:20
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
nbc_fnia_hutchinsonintv_240119.jpg
11:56
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
nbc_snf_detintv_240114.jpg
2:27
Goff: ‘It’s just the beginning’ after win vs. Rams
nbc_fnia_applebees_speedround_240114.jpg
7:25
Speed Round: Coaching matches in 2024
nbc_fnia_appsfull_240114.jpg
33:24
Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance
nbc_fnia_applebees_tbvsphi_240114.jpg
1:56
Can Eagles get ‘juice back’ against Buccaneers?
nbc_fnia_applebees_bufvspit_240114.jpg
1:46
Bills must show ‘championship mentality’ vs. PIT
nbc_fnia_applebees_houvscle_240114.jpg
2:35
Texans are now ‘Texas’ team’ after Wild Card win
nbc_fnia_applebees_kcvsmia_240114.jpg
8:33
Tagovailoa will ‘continue to grow’ with Dolphins
nbc_fnia_applebees_dalvsgb_240114.jpg
10:22
Packers ‘storm’ into Dallas to end Cowboys season
nbc_fnia_floriomccarthy_240114.jpg
0:32
What Cowboys’ loss means for McCarthy, Belichick
