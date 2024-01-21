Watch Now
Florio: Johnson a 'favorite' for Commanders HC job
Mike Florio provides an update on Lions OC Ben Johnson's head coaching opportunities and explains why many in league circles believe he's likely to land with the Washington Commanders.
Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs
Baker Mayfield sits down with Rodney Harrison to talk about finding his comfort zone with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and when he earned the trust of the team.
Lions willing to do 'whatever it takes' vs. Bucs
Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell express their love for Detroit Lions fans and share the team's mindset heading into their Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
Aidan Hutchinson sits down with Mike Tirico to reflect on helping the Detroit Lions earn their first playoff win in over 30 years, playing for his hometown team, his dance background and much more.
Goff: 'It's just the beginning' after win vs. Rams
Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown catch up with Melissa Stark following the Detroit Lions' 24-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, discussing how it's just the beginning for them.
Speed Round: Coaching matches in 2024
The FNIA crew serve up their coaching matches in 2024, including predictions on where Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel and Jim Harbaugh will end up given their strong coaching resumes.
Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance
The FNIA crew break down the first half of Super Wild Card Weekend, where the Texans made a statement against the Browns, the Chiefs stuck out a cold win against the Dolphins and the Packers upset the Cowboys.
Can Eagles get 'juice back' against Buccaneers?
The FNIA crew debate whether the Philadelphia Eagles can get back on track when they square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Wild Card Weekend.
Bills must show 'championship mentality' vs. PIT
The Football Night in America crew look ahead to the Bills vs. Steelers matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend, and discus why Buffalo needs to prove themselves by dominating Pittsburgh.
Texans are now 'Texas' team' after Wild Card win
The FNIA crew discuss the Houston Texans' 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's record-setting performance in the win.
Tagovailoa will 'continue to grow' with Dolphins
The FNIA crew breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Wild Card win vs. the Miami Dolphins and evaluate what Tua Tagovailoa must do to improve his game going forward.
Packers 'storm' into Dallas to end Cowboys season
The Football Night in America crew react to the Green Bay Packers' blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys and Jordan Love's performance on Super Wild Card Weekend.