MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Australian Open - Day 3
Iga Swiatek tested in Australian Open first round
nbc_oly_marcoodermatt_230212.jpg
Marco Odermatt eyes history in famed Kitzbuehel downhill, live on Peacock
gangwon-2024.png
How to watch 2024 Winter Youth Olympics live on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_bte_opoy_240115.jpg
Is there a chance Hill could win OPOY?
cocogauffaus2024.jpg
Betting the women’s Australian Open draw
nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni on ‘rut’, Bowles embracing underdog

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hamilton: We hold each other to 'highest standard'

December 18, 2023 12:01 AM
Kyle Hamilton joins Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison to describe what sets the Ravens’ secondary apart, how he’s embraced the next-man-up mentality and more.
Up Next
nbc_snf_detintv_240114.jpg
2:27
Goff: ‘It’s just the beginning’ after win vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_speedround_240114.jpg
7:25
Speed Round: Coaching matches in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appsfull_240114.jpg
33:24
Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_tbvsphi_240114.jpg
1:56
Can Eagles get ‘juice back’ against Buccaneers?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_bufvspit_240114.jpg
1:46
Bills must show ‘championship mentality’ vs. PIT
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_houvscle_240114.jpg
2:35
Texans are now ‘Texas’ team’ after Wild Card win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_kcvsmia_240114.jpg
8:33
Tagovailoa will ‘continue to grow’ with Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_dalvsgb_240114.jpg
10:22
Packers ‘storm’ into Dallas to end Cowboys season
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriomccarthy_240114.jpg
0:32
What Cowboys’ loss means for McCarthy, Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_pk_hollandfeat_240113_final.jpg
5:43
Holland an inspiration amid cancer battle
Now Playing
nbc_snf_miakc_mahomesriceintv_240113.jpg
2:40
Mahomes: ‘Young buck’ Rice made plays for Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriotomlin_240113.jpg
0:36
Tomlin to evaluate his future after season ends
Now Playing